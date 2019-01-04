Margot Robbie Thinks the #MeToo Movement Has Changed Hollywood for the Better: 'It Takes Time'

Margot Robbie is speaking up about the impact the #MeToo movement has had on Hollywood.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the Mary Queen of Scots actress spoke to Willie Geist for an upcoming episode of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in which she said she believed the movement changed the film industry for the better.

“Right now, I’m promoting a film directed by a woman,” she said of her recent film in which she portrays Queen Elizabeth I. “I just wrapped a film where most heads of departments where female roles, it’s a female-led ensemble piece. And I’m in prep for a film with a second-time female director with a big budget behind it.”

Robbie, 28, continued, “I think up until recent times, saying that and actually getting people to put their money behind that were two different conversations. I think it’s easy to say, ‘Yes, wouldn’t that be nice,’ it’s quite another to say, ‘Yes, I’ll sign off on that decision.'”

Margot Robbie Rich Polk/Getty

The Oscar-nominated actress added she understands there is a risk involved in making any film as “it’s not my money being spent, people are putting a lot of money behind that.”

“People like Focus [Features] and Working Title [Films] hired Josie [Rourke — director of Mary Queen of Scots] on this and backed those choices, that’s a brave thing to do,” Robbie shared. “I’m seeing more of it now. I don’t know why it’s taken so long to recognize that, ‘Hey, maybe we should swim.’ But everyone came to that conclusion and the next step from that point was to make more female-driven content because so many females buy tickets to movies.”

She added, “And the next step beyond that was, ‘Let’s have females telling those stories,’ those female-driven stories. Which, you know, it takes time but I’m definitely seeing the change.”

Robbie’s full interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.