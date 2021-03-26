Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Thrills in First Red Band The Suicide Squad Trailer

The Suicide Squad lands on HBO Max and in theaters Aug. 6.

The Suicide Squad has assembled to deliver action this summer!

On Friday, Warner Bros. debuted the first red band trailer for James Gunn's anticipated film, which comes out five years after the original critically panned (but highly successful) Suicide Squad (2016).

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is among the new cast members, playing Blackguard. Idris Elba also joins the team as Bloodsport, as well as John Cena as the character Peace-Maker.

Margot Robbie is back reprising her role as Harley Quinn — but doing so in a red and black leather-look, standing in contrast to the iconic T-shirt and short shorts she sports in the original film.

SUICIDE SQUAD Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros.

Viola Davis also returns as government agent Amanda Waller, while Joel Kinnaman will again serve as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney will play Captain Boomerang.

David Dastmalchian, Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi and Jennifer Holland will also be featured in the film.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the film, posted in 2020, Gunn shared that The Suicide Squad will "be different from any superhero movie ever made." The original film was directed by David Ayer.

"I was excited to do this suicide squad in the way it could be done from my point of view," he added.

Producer Peter Safran gave his take on the new movie as well. "This one is completely unique," he said. "This is a gritty 1970s war movie combined with the grittiness of James Gunn's characters and comedy."

Safran previously said the film, which is also written by Gunn, "is a total reboot" and not a sequel. "It's everything you would hope from a James Gunn script, and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot," he said.