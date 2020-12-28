Margot Robbie is set to star as Barbie in a movie she's producing alongside her husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Teases Her Upcoming Barbie Movie: 'Whatever You're Thinking, It's Not That'

Margot Robbie is set on upending expectations with her upcoming Barbie film.

In 2019, the actress revealed she's set to star in and produce a film centered on the iconic fashion doll. Speaking recently to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar nominee explained why she took on the role and how the comedy will surprise people.

"We like the things that feel a little left off center," Robbie, 30, said of her producing company LuckyChap, which she runs alongside husband Tom Ackerley, 30, and their longtime pal Josey McNamara, 35. "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted.'"

Robbie outlined what she hopes to accomplish with the project, which boasts Frances Ha writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

"Now, can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders," she said.

Image zoom LuckyChap producers Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie, Sophia Kerr, Tom Ackerley | Credit: John Russo

Later in the interview, McNamara described the movie as "kind of our Everest."

"As Margot said, you think you know what that movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah have subverted it, and we can't wait to get into that one," he added.

"All we can say is whatever you're thinking, it's not that," Robbie teased.

In July 2019, the Australian actress spoke to PEOPLE about her new role as Barbie.