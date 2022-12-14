Entertainment Movies Margot Robbie Teases Barbie's Dreamhouses in Movie: 'Everything You Ever Dreamed Of' The actress also called her Barbie costar Ryan Gosling the "most glorious human being" By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 11:45 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Margot Robbie feels Barbie's real estate won't disappoint. The Oscar nominee, 32, stars as the titular character in the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie based on the popular doll. In her conversation with Carey Mulligan for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Robbie teased that there will be Dreamhouses in the comedy, referencing the iconic Barbie playsets. "I've been working on it for about four or five years now — it's a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta," said producer/star Robbie. "There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no…. So thank God she said yes. She's just brilliant." Mulligan, 37, asked, "Do you make giant Barbie houses in the film?" "The Dreamhouses? You'll see some Dreamhouses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of," teased Robbie. Greta Gerwig Says She Took on Barbie Movie with Fleeting Fear: 'This Could Be a Career-Ender' Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. The two actresses also shared praise for Robbie's Barbie costar Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. Mulligan, who worked with him "back in the day" on 2011's Drive, called Gosling, 42, the "sweetest, nicest man in the world, and an incredible actor." "Isn't he the most glorious human being?" added Robbie. RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie About the movie — which also stars Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and more — Robbie told British Vogue last year, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' " The Babylon actress added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," she said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it." Barbie is in theaters July 21.