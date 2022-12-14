Margot Robbie Teases Barbie's Dreamhouses in Movie: 'Everything You Ever Dreamed Of'

Margot Robbie feels Barbie's real estate won't disappoint.

The Oscar nominee, 32, stars as the titular character in the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie based on the popular doll. In her conversation with Carey Mulligan for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Robbie teased that there will be Dreamhouses in the comedy, referencing the iconic Barbie playsets.

"I've been working on it for about four or five years now — it's a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta," said producer/star Robbie. "There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no…. So thank God she said yes. She's just brilliant."

Mulligan, 37, asked, "Do you make giant Barbie houses in the film?"

"The Dreamhouses? You'll see some Dreamhouses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of," teased Robbie.

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

The two actresses also shared praise for Robbie's Barbie costar Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. Mulligan, who worked with him "back in the day" on 2011's Drive, called Gosling, 42, the "sweetest, nicest man in the world, and an incredible actor."

"Isn't he the most glorious human being?" added Robbie.

About the movie — which also stars Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and more — Robbie told British Vogue last year, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' "

The Babylon actress added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," she said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Barbie is in theaters July 21.