Margot Robbie Announces She's Taking a Break from Social Media: 'Ciao for Now'

"Jumping off social media for the time being," Margot Robbie wrote on her Instagram

Margot Robbie is going on a social media hiatus.

The Suicide Squad star, 30, announced that she's taking a break from her social platforms in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Posting a photo of herself celebrating the release of Promising Young Woman, the Oscar-winning movie produced by her company LuckyChap Entertainment, Robbie wrote, "Jumping off social media for the time being - check out @luckychapentertainment if you're interested in what we're up to, otherwise ciao for now! 😘"

The actress did not give a reason behind her decision to step away from her online accounts, though it already appears that Robbie often goes weeks or months without updating her social media.

Robbie last posted on her Twitter account - which has more than 1.4 million followers - in September when she sent out a tweet to promote the Australian charity organization Youngcare.

Prior to her announcement, the two-time Oscar nominee's last post on Instagram was from early May to celebrate Chanel's runway show.

"Dreaming of the days when I could jump on a plane + be with my Chanel family for the Cruise show," read a handwritten note shared to her account at the time. "I'll be with you all in spirit as I watch + cheer from afar. Bisous!"

While Robbie may not be as active online these days, that doesn't mean she isn't proficient in the art of social media.

Last year, Robbie revealed that she had created a fake Twitter account as part of her research for her role in 2019's Bombshell. In a cover story with Variety, Robbie explained that the account was to help her watch how "young millennial conservative girls" operate.

"I didn't understand her to begin with," Robbie said of her fictional character Kayla, who grew up Evangelical and politically conservative in central Florida. "But my process is to do a ton of research, consider every single option, know every single situation, scenario, thought, and motivation inside and out, so I can step onto set and then let it all go."

Work aside, Robbie is also notoriously private about her personal life.

In December 2016, she tied the knot with producer Thomas Ackerley without ever publicly announcing their engagement. Robbie only responded to wedding rumors days after the ceremony by showing off her pear-shaped ring on Instagram.

When asked to name a role model during a 2014 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Robbie praised actress Cate Blanchett for having an illustrious career while keeping her personal life away from the spotlight.