Margot Robbie Surprised by Childhood Friends on 'Babylon' Red Carpet in Sydney — Watch

“We have been friends since we were four years old,” the actress said after waving gleefully to her friends during an interview

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 09:39 AM
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Margot Robbie attends the Australian premiere of Babylon at State Theatre on January 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Margot Robbie had a touching – and hilarious – moment on the red carpet of her new film.

The actress was mid-interview at the premiere of her new movie Babylon in her home country of Australia when she was interrupted by her friends yelling her nickname: "Hey Maggot!"

Entertainment reporter Justin Hill, who was interviewing the 32-year-old actress at the time, posted a video that shows the cute and funny moment.

"I saw my school friends," she tells Hill with a huge grin on her face, after jumping up and down and waving enthusiastically to her friends. "We have been friends since we were four years old," she said, beaming.

"Can't believe I got to witness this pure moment when #MargotRobbie's childhood mates walked past and yelled out to her as we were chatting tonight," Hill wrote alongside the video he shared on Instagram.

Robbie plays budding actress Nellie LaRoy in Babylon, which is set in 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with Brad Pitt she stars with Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts and more.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, she commented on the grueling work that went into the film, telling the publication: "I've never worked that hard in my life. [I was] shattered by the end of that job."

In November, Roberts — who plays Robbie's character's father in the film — praised Robbie's performance during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, proclaiming that the film will likely earn her an Academy Award.

"She gives the most incredible performance in Babylon that I have ever seen," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie Dazzles in Dramatic Red Valentino Gown at 'Babylon' Premiere in London

The actor compared Robbie's performances to the "perfect performances" of Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in the 1966 film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? In praising his costar, he noted that Robbie's acting in Babylon is "on that level."

"She blew me away," he added. "I couldn't believe how brilliant every minute of every day she was."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez Says It's Been the 'Best Year' After 'Emotional Transition' Moving in with Ben Affleck
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralpharrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Credits Daughter for Golden Look at Critics Choice Awards: 'My Stylist of Choice'
Troy Kotsur, winner of the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘CODA’ poses in the press room during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022
Troy Kotsur Says His Oscar Win for 'Coda' Is 'Still' Sinking In: 'It's Really a Blessing'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Austin Butler and 'Elvis' Director Attend Critics Choice Awards Days After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser attend Champagne Collet & OBC Wines' celebration of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser Have Emotional 'Encino Man' Reunion Over 30 Years Later
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Share Secret to 25-Year Marriage: 'It's Like a Rock Band'
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Has Wardrobe Malfunction at Critics Choice Awards as Her Dress 'Keeps Breaking'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Brendan Fraser Wins at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I Was in the Wilderness' Before 'The Whale'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Jeff Bridges accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Jeff Bridges Remembers Late Dad Lloyd in Critics Choice Awards Speech: 'Today Is His Birthday'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Angela Bassett Wins at Critics Choice Awards: 'We Couldn't Have Made History Without' Chadwick Boseman
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Michelle Williams Brings BFF Busy Philipps as Her Date to Critics Choice Awards 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Ke Huy Quan Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I'm Going to Try Real Hard Not to Cry'
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe Commands Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet in See-Through Gown with Bold Cutouts
Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kerry Washington Wows at 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Curve-Hugging Gown with Crystals
ulia Roberts attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Roberts Sparkles in Sequined Starburst Dress at 28th Critics Choice Awards
Critics Choice Award Arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards