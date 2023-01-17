Margot Robbie Surprised by Childhood Friends on 'Babylon' Red Carpet in Sydney — Watch

Margot Robbie had a touching – and hilarious – moment on the red carpet of her new film.

The actress was mid-interview at the premiere of her new movie Babylon in her home country of Australia when she was interrupted by her friends yelling her nickname: "Hey Maggot!"

Entertainment reporter Justin Hill, who was interviewing the 32-year-old actress at the time, posted a video that shows the cute and funny moment.

"I saw my school friends," she tells Hill with a huge grin on her face, after jumping up and down and waving enthusiastically to her friends. "We have been friends since we were four years old," she said, beaming.

"Can't believe I got to witness this pure moment when #MargotRobbie's childhood mates walked past and yelled out to her as we were chatting tonight," Hill wrote alongside the video he shared on Instagram.

Robbie plays budding actress Nellie LaRoy in Babylon, which is set in 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies.

Along with Brad Pitt she stars with Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts and more.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, she commented on the grueling work that went into the film, telling the publication: "I've never worked that hard in my life. [I was] shattered by the end of that job."

In November, Roberts — who plays Robbie's character's father in the film — praised Robbie's performance during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, proclaiming that the film will likely earn her an Academy Award.

"She gives the most incredible performance in Babylon that I have ever seen," he said.

The actor compared Robbie's performances to the "perfect performances" of Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in the 1966 film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? In praising his costar, he noted that Robbie's acting in Babylon is "on that level."

"She blew me away," he added. "I couldn't believe how brilliant every minute of every day she was."