Margot Robbie Is the Spitting Image of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's New Movie

Margot Robbie is living up to expectations in the first look for her upcoming turn as the late Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 28-year-old actress posted a picture on her Instagram of her standing up against a large door wearing a distinctly ’60s outfit. Robbie plays Tate in the movie about the Charles Manson family murders.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the production will feature Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate.

DiCaprio previously posted a first look at him and Pitt in the movie and the two have since been spotted filming all over Los Angeles.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Leonardo Dicaprio/Instagram

Debra Tate, Tate’s sister who owns her life rights, initially told PEOPLE she was frustrated she had not been contacted about the project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She’s since had a change of heart after the director reached out to her.

“I’m pleased he reached out,” Debra told PEOPLE about Tarantino. “He has done nothing but respect me and be very forthcoming. I have very high hopes for this project.”

This is Robbie’s first time working with the famed director, while Pitt and DiCaprio have each starred in one of his previous movies.

Tate, just 26 at the time of her death, was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with their first child — a boy — when she was stabbed repeatedly in her home by Charles Manson‘s followers.

Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were also stabbed at the home of the actress, whose blood was used to write on the walls.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on Aug. 9, 2019.