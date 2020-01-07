Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson Twice Nominated for 2020 BAFTA Awards, Jennifer Lopez Snubbed

It’s a great morning for Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson!

Both actresses picked up two nominations at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, which were announced early Tuesday morning. The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 2.

Robbie, 29, will compete against herself in the supporting actress category, as both her performances in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Bombshell were recognized. The Australian actress is well on her way to a second Oscar nomination as her heartbreaking turn in Bombshell has earned her multiple nominations, including Golden Globes and SAG Awards nods.

Johansson, 35, is up against Robbie in the supporting actress category, earning a spot in the race for her work in Jojo Rabbit as the mother of a little boy whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler. The actress is also up for best actress at the show thanks to Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, streaming on Netflix now.

But while Robbie and Johansson had double the reasons to celebrate, Jennifer Lopez — and all other actors of colors — were completely shut out of the acting categories.

Lopez, 50, had been gaining steam for her performance in Hustlers thanks to a few nominations, including Golden Globe, SAG and Independent Spirit Awards nods. But the BAFTA nomination committee couldn’t find room for her in the supporting actress race, with Globe category winner Laura Dern and Little Women‘s Florence Pugh taking the last two spots.

Overall, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker came away on top with 11 nominations, while Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and The Irishman tied for second with 10 nods. Sam Mendes’ 1917, which just won best motion picture drama at the Globes, earned 9 nominations.