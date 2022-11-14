Margot Robbie Says She's No Longer Making Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff

Margot Robbie said she thinks Disney doesn't "want to do" the Pirates movie she was set to star in, which would have been more "female-led"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 12:15 PM
Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere; THE PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL US 2003 JOHNNY DEPP
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Mary Evans/Walt Disney Pictures WALT DISNEY PICTURES / JERRY BRUCKHEIME/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean film is reportedly dead in the water.

More than two years after PEOPLE learned that the actress, 32, was set to star in a spinoff installment of Disney's popular adventure franchise, Robbie told Vanity Fair in its December 2022/January 2023 issue that the project is not in the works.

The Babylon actress said of the spinoff: "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."

A rep for the Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"Amsterdam" World Premiere
Margot Robbie. Gotham/WireImage

The Hollywood Reporter first shared the news that Robbie would star in a new Pirates film back in June 2020. The project would've seen her reuniting with Christina Hodson, the screenwriter for Birds of Prey, who was also set to write the Pirates spinoff.

The franchise has accumulated over $4.5 billion for Disney beginning with 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Multiple sequels followed the blockbuster hit, such as 2006's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

All the films starred Johnny Depp as the swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow, with Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz costarring in the franchise.

RELATED VIDEO: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

And fans of Depp, 59, might also have to wait a bit longer — or indefinitely — to see him don the kooky Captain Jack's hat once more.

A rep for Depp told PEOPLE in June that a report claiming the actor is returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a payday of over $300 million is "false."

The saga's producer Jerry Bruckheimer told U.K. outlet The Times in an interview published the previous month (while Depp was in court for his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard) that his team was working on "two Pirates scripts — one with [Robbie], one without."

As for Depp potentially being involved, Bruckheimer, 79, said, "Not at this point" — but "the future is yet to be decided."

Related Articles
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Sets Sail with a New Pirates of the Caribbean Film
MARGOT ROBBIE is WSJ. Magazine’s ENTERTAINMENT INNOVATOR of the year!!. photographed by Cass Bird
Margot Robbie Calls Herself a 'Masochist' When It Comes to Acting: 'I Can Always Find a Fifth Gear'
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis in Los Angeles, United States on February 24th, 2008
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' Relationship Timeline
Zoe Saldana, Jerry Bruckheimer
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Johnny Depp "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Film - 2017
Johnny Depp's Rep Denies Report That Actor Is Returning to 'Pirates' Franchise
Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon
'Babylon': Everything to Know
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp's Dating History: From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss
Johnny Depp "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Film - 2017
'Pirates' Producer on Johnny Depp's Potential Involvement in Sequel: 'The Future Is Yet to Be Decided'
Directors Bert & Bertie To Direct Big Thunder Mountain Movie For Disney
Big Thunder Mountain Movie Adaptation in the Works at Disney, 'Hawkeye' 's Bert & Bertie to Direct
Johnny Depp "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Film - 2017
Former Disney Exec Predicts Johnny Depp Will Return to 'Pirates' Post-Verdict: 'There Is Huge Appetite'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Margot Robbie Says Lady Gaga Will Be 'Incredible' in Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel
"Amsterdam" World Premiere
Margot Robbie Wows in White at 'Amsterdam' Premiere But Says Making Movies 'Isn't as Glamorous'
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp's Agent Claims Actor Lost $22.5 Million Payday for 'Pirates 6' After Amber Heard's Op-Ed
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1565786c) EAT PRAY LOVE (2010) Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem Eat Pray Love - 2010
From Pretty Woman to My Best Friend's Wedding, A Guide to Julia Roberts' Romantic Comedies Through the Years
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Under wraps (1997)
25 Years of Disney Channel Original Movies! Cast of First DCOM 'Under Wraps' Reflect on Film's Legacy