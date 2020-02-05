Margot Robbie Says She's 'Hung Up the Tattoo Gun' After 'Mishap' at Her Friend's Wedding

Margot Robbie famously loves to tattoo her friends and costars — but those days appear to be over.

The Oscar nominee, 29, is now promoting Birds of Prey, the first standalone movie to feature her Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn, out Friday. When Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked if she inked her castmates on set, Robbie revealed she’s retired her former hobby.

“I’ve hung up the tattoo gun now, I don’t do it anymore,” Robbie said on the show Tuesday night. “I’ve had a few mishaps and I thought I should quit while I’m ahead.”

Though Robbie wasn’t trained “at all” and “bought the gun on eBay,” people still trusted her to tattoo them. Until one night at a friend’s bachelorette party in Australia when it didn’t turn out very well.

“Of course, there was a lot of drinking and they were like, ‘Oh, let’s get matching tattoos!’ ‘cause that’s a great idea,” Robbie joked. “I was tattooing my friend on her back, and another friend had drawn it on her in pen and I tattooed it. And then when I showed her afterwards she was like, ‘Oh, didn’t know that’s what I was getting.’”

Luckily, Robbie said her friend was “cool about it” and said she liked the tattoo anyway.

“But you know who was not cool about it?” Robbie continued. “Her mom the next day at the wedding when she walked down the aisle as one of the maids of honor, in a backless dress, and there’s this red-raw scabbing tattoo. Her mom was filthy with me, she [yelled] at me at the wedding. She was really angry and I thought I really shouldn’t do this anymore.”

After word got out that Robbie tattooed some of her Suicide Squad costars on the set of the 2016 movie, the actress was asked to do it several more times and even did it live on The Graham Norton Show in 2017.

On the show, Robbie discussed how her love of tattoos blossomed by tattooing her costars, like Cara Delevingne, on the set of Suicide Squad.

“Yeah we call them toe-mojis,” Robbie said of the smiley face tattoos she drew on Delevingne’s toes during filming. “Weirdly enough no one else wanted them so just the two of us got the toe-mojis. But everyone else got ‘squad’ written on them and other people would just come by the trailer and get anything.”

Host Graham Norton then put Robbie on the spot, asking fellow guests Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford if they were willing to let her tattoo them.

When no one volunteered, Norton called upon a Robbie superfan and member of his production staff, Adam, to come on stage and get a toe-moji tattoo from the actress. “I’m probably more nervous than you are to be honest!” she said as she prepared to go in, giving him a smiley face on his tow.