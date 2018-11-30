Margot Robbie Is 'Definitely Not' Ready to Have Children: 'I Can't Cope' with Two Dogs!

Margot Robbie is happily married but don’t ask the actress if she’ll have kids any time soon.

“No! Definitely not,” the Oscar nominee, 28, told PORTER magazine in its Winter Escape issue when asked if she was ready to have children.

“Three days ago, my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pitbull puppy,” she explained. “We already have a 2-year-old who still acts like a puppy. I love him but he’s a handful and for the last three days I haven’t slept.”

When the Mary Queen of Scots actress suggested to her husband, producer Tom Ackerley, that they only foster the new puppy “for the week,” she said he was adamantly against it.

“My husband’s saying, ‘No! We’re keeping her,’ and I’m saying, ‘We absolutely cannot and if anything, you are now cementing in my mind that we cannot have kids. I can’t cope with two puppies, let alone children!'” Robbie said.

Margot Robbie Rich Polk/Getty

Robbie and Ackerley, 28, tied the knot in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Austraila’s Byron Bay. The two never announced their engagement prior to their wedding.

While the I, Tonya star may not be ready to have children now, she did say she was open to having them in the future.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” she said. “But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”

RELATED: Margot Robbie Is the Spitting Image of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s New Movie

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The question of children might also be reliant on Robbie’s schedule. Besides starring as Queen Elizabeth opposite Saoirse Ronan in this year’s Mary Queen of Scots, she is also set to star as Sharon Tate opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Next up for Robbie is the untitled Roger Ailes movie with Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron, as well as a role in the thriller Dreamland, which she co-produced with Ackerley.

Robbie is also returning to the role of Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad spin-off Gotham City Sirens which she is executive producing.

Mary Queen of Scots is in theaters Dec. 7.