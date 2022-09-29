Margot Robbie Explains Why a Police Officer Was the One to Call 'Wrap' on the Set of 'Amsterdam'

According to Margot Robbie, director David O. Russell "never called 'cut' " on Amsterdam, which led to law enforcement getting involved

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 04:25 PM

Margot Robbie was surrounded by some truly dedicated colleagues on the set of her upcoming movie Amsterdam — maybe to a fault, if law enforcement has anything to say about it.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the 32-year-old actress recalled how "no day is the same" while working with director David O. Russell, who "doesn't want to stop" and "could go [on] forever" with a film's production.

"And same with Christian [Bale], who's the lead in this film. Christian Bale plays this incredible character and is also a very, very incredible actor. And they're both so dedicated to this film and their craft," Robbie told host Jimmy Fallon.

"David never called 'cut' on this film. So technically, we didn't ever really stop," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Margot Robbie attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.
Margot Robbie. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

But on paper, it was a different story one day during the making of Amsterdam, as the cast and crew's time was up in accordance with their permit — and law enforcement had to get involved.

"You get a permit to shoot somewhere," Robbie explained. "We were in Pasadena and the time was up. And we were meant to clear out, but we wouldn't. And the producers are freaking out and David's still going and Christian's still acting."

"And then, eventually, the Pasadena police literally were [on] the set with us all being like, 'Stop. You have to stop. Like, you guys have to stop. Please," she said.

Once one of the officers yelled "wrap," everyone "put down the equipment and started packing up," according to Robbie.

"I was like, 'Wow. A policewoman from Pasadena just wrapped this film.' It was incredible," she added.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington in 20th Century Studios' AMSTERDAM.
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in Amsterdam (2022). Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Along with Robbie and Bale, 48, Chris Rock, Zoë Saldana, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro and Anya Taylor-Joy are among the A-listers starring in Amsterdam. The film is written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee Russell, 64, who also helmed Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

The movie follows an original crime story set in the 1930s involving the three close friends — a doctor, a nurse and an attorney — who must prove their innocence about getting caught up in the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Amsterdam is described by 20th Century Studios as "a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience."

The film also stars Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Ed Begley Jr., Beth Grant and Taylor Swift, among others.

Amsterdam is in theaters Oct. 7.

Related Articles
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington in 20th Century Studios' AMSTERDAM.
See Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington in Trailer for Crime Movie 'Amsterdam'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Chris Rock attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Christian Bale attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
christian bale, Sibi Blazic
Christian Bale and Wife Have Date Night at World Premiere of 'Amsterdam' in N.Y.C.
Mike Myers at the world premiere of "Amsterdam" held at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City
Mike Myers Says His Kids Are 'Remarkably Unexcited' About Anything He Does
Taylor Swift attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Taylor Swift Was Turned Down for Role in 'Twilight: New Moon': 'I Kick Myself for It' Director Admits
Taylor Swift Makes Cameo in Amsterdam Trailer
Watch Taylor Swift's Cameo in the New Trailer for David O. Russell's Murder Mystery 'Amsterdam'
Drake
Drake Dresses Up in N.Y.C., Plus Rami Malek, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and More
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Visits Jimmy Fallon, Plus Olivia Wilde, Ana de Armas and More
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Gets Filming in N.Y.C., Plus Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Michelle Yeoh and More
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm Gets Dressy in N.Y.C., Plus Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sherri Shepherd and More
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lizzo Kicks Off Her Tour in Florida, Plus Elisabeth Moss, Diplo, Grace Jones and More
Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon Smile in Texas, Plus Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell and More
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage
Taylor Swift Performs in Nashville, Plus Olivia Wilde, Heidi Klum, the Bros Premiere and More
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift
Robert De Niro Says He's 'Not 'Not' a Fan' of Taylor Swift: 'I Probably Hear Her Music and Like It'
"Amsterdam" World Premiere
Margot Robbie Wows in White at 'Amsterdam' Premiere But Says Making Movies 'Isn't as Glamorous'