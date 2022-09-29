Margot Robbie Explains Why a Police Officer Was the One to Call 'Wrap' on the Set of 'Amsterdam'

Margot Robbie was surrounded by some truly dedicated colleagues on the set of her upcoming movie Amsterdam — maybe to a fault, if law enforcement has anything to say about it.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the 32-year-old actress recalled how "no day is the same" while working with director David O. Russell, who "doesn't want to stop" and "could go [on] forever" with a film's production.

"And same with Christian [Bale], who's the lead in this film. Christian Bale plays this incredible character and is also a very, very incredible actor. And they're both so dedicated to this film and their craft," Robbie told host Jimmy Fallon.

"David never called 'cut' on this film. So technically, we didn't ever really stop," she added.

Margot Robbie. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

But on paper, it was a different story one day during the making of Amsterdam, as the cast and crew's time was up in accordance with their permit — and law enforcement had to get involved.

"You get a permit to shoot somewhere," Robbie explained. "We were in Pasadena and the time was up. And we were meant to clear out, but we wouldn't. And the producers are freaking out and David's still going and Christian's still acting."

"And then, eventually, the Pasadena police literally were [on] the set with us all being like, 'Stop. You have to stop. Like, you guys have to stop. Please," she said.

Once one of the officers yelled "wrap," everyone "put down the equipment and started packing up," according to Robbie.

"I was like, 'Wow. A policewoman from Pasadena just wrapped this film.' It was incredible," she added.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in Amsterdam (2022). Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Along with Robbie and Bale, 48, Chris Rock, Zoë Saldana, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro and Anya Taylor-Joy are among the A-listers starring in Amsterdam. The film is written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee Russell, 64, who also helmed Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

The movie follows an original crime story set in the 1930s involving the three close friends — a doctor, a nurse and an attorney — who must prove their innocence about getting caught up in the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Amsterdam is described by 20th Century Studios as "a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience."

The film also stars Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Ed Begley Jr., Beth Grant and Taylor Swift, among others.

Amsterdam is in theaters Oct. 7.