Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Was First Movie to Make Her Feel Like a 'Good Actor'

Margot Robbie knows when she felt like she'd made it.

On Tuesday, the Babylon actress became the youngest-ever Hollywood star to receive a BAFTA: A Life in Pictures tribute in London from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Life in Pictures event honored 32-year-old Robbie's near-30 film acting credits and her successful endeavors as a producer over the last decade.

The actress' first major producing credit came on her 2017 film I, Tonya. Robbie told the event's audience that the film marked "the first time I watched a movie and went, 'OK, I'm a good actor.' "

After succeeding in her portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding — Robbie received a Best Actress nomination at the 90th Academy Awards — the actress said that she then felt she was "good enough" to "reach out to my idols," including writer-director Quentin Tarantino, according to THR.

Courtesy NEON

Robbie said that contacting Tarantino, 59, ultimately led her to her role as Sharon Tate in 2019's Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood and that working with the director was "a bucket list thing for me."

Though Tarantino's 2019 movie received some criticism for Robbie's comparative lack of screen time to that of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's characters, Robbie said Tuesday that the smaller role "did not bother her" and that she "thought we got across what we wanted to get across" when she watched the movie.

The actress also shared that she re-created a scene from the movie in her real life when she went to the same Los Angeles movie theater to watch Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood that was featured in the film, when Sharon Tate watches her 1968 movie The Wrecking Crew.

"I just went there and watched it on a random Tuesday afternoon and sat in pretty much the same seat," Robbie said, adding that she "had pretty much the same experience [as Tate in the movie]."

"Even down to the fact that the person I bought the ticket off was like, 'but you're in the movie,' and I was like, 'I know', " Robbie said of the experience.

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate. Andrew Cooper

Robbie said that the employee who sold her a ticket at the time even asked for a photo, just as the employee who Tate encounters in the movie asks for as well.

"I was like, 'We're practically doing the scene from the film!' " she told the London audience, per THR.

At the BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London, Robbie also admitted that she did not know the definition of sexual harassment before she took her role in 2019's Bombshell. Robbie said that she took the part to help her better understand it.

"I realized that I — as a person with an established position in the industry, financially set up and self-sufficient — I didn't know the definition of sexual harassment, and that's shocking," she told the audience, according to Variety.

Robbie also said it "horrified" her that she knew so little about the topic, and Bombshell taught her that sexual harassment and bad behaviors truly "flourishes in the grey area."

"Roger Ailes or Harvey Weinstein, they take advantage of the area," the Barbie actress added. "The situation isn't black and white."