Margot Robbie Reveals the Birds of Prey Star She Has a 'Girl Crush' On: 'She's Got a Huge Heart'

Margot Robbie had a blast making Birds of Prey — and she also made an inspirational friend in one of her costars.

While speaking with People NOW, the actress was asked which actor in the film was most like their character and in response, Robbie, 29, named Jurnee Smollett-Bell who plays Black Canary.

“She has this innate power. It’s something that I wanted Harley to identify in Black Canary,” Robbie said. “Without knowing that she’s a meta-human, I think Harley can sense she is this powerhouse and kind of fascinated by her.”

The Oscar-nominee continued, “And Jurnee is like that, she’s got a huge heart, she feels deep, but she’s got huge power.”

Robbie cheekily added, “I kind of have a girl crush on her.”

Image zoom (L-R) Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Kay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in Birds of Prey Claudette Barius

RELATED: Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey Praised as ‘Fun’ and ‘Slapstick Silly’ in Early Reviews

The movie follows Robbie as Harley Quinn as she begins a new life without the Joker only to find herself with a target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn teams up with a group of deadly women as she faces the narcissistic crime boss Black Mask.

The film also stars Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and newcomer Ella Jay Basco.

Robbie, who also worked on the film as an executive producer, recently told Nerdist she was motivated to make Birds of Prey to bring more female characters to the spotlight.

Image zoom Margot Robbie Claudette Barius/ © DC Comics

RELATED: Margot Robbie Made Birds of Prey as ‘Platform’ to Introduce ‘Cool Female DC Characters’ to Fans

“During Suicide Squad, when we would go to Comic-Con and such, I started to realize there was just such a huge fan base for Harley,” Robbie said. “Whilst I was researching the character I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that. I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!’”

Robbie added, “So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women?”

Birds of Prey is now in theaters.