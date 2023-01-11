Margot Robbie Praises the 'Good Vibes' of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Set

Margot Robbie's experience filming the upcoming Barbie movie was "filled with laughter and dancing and music!"

Ahead of the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, Robbie, 32, told Variety that she was "cracking up all the time" on the set of the Greta Gerwig-directed film when asked how she avoided laughing at Ryan Gosling's performance as Ken.

"Oh, I was cracking up all the time. This was a set filled with laughter and dancing and music and good vibes, yeah," Robbie said on the red carpet. "There was a lot of cracking up."

"I can't tell you, it's all a secret," the Babylon actor added when asked what kind of music the cast rocked out to on set.

"It's too soon — I can't tell you anything!

Robbie and team Barbie have teased the upcoming movie significantly in recent weeks, as a teaser trailer in the style of the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey released in December 2022.

In Robbie's conversation with Carey Mulligan for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series in December, the actor teased that there will be Dreamhouses in the comedy, referencing the iconic Barbie playsets.

"I've been working on it for about four or five years now — it's a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta," said producer/star Robbie. "There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no…. So thank God she said yes. She's just brilliant."

Mulligan, 37, asked, "Do you make giant Barbie houses in the film?"

"The Dreamhouses? You'll see some Dreamhouses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of," teased Robbie.

The two actresses also shared praise for Robbie's Barbie costar Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. Mulligan, who worked with him "back in the day" on 2011's Drive, called Gosling, 42, the "sweetest, nicest man in the world, and an incredible actor."

"Isn't he the most glorious human being?" added Robbie.

About the movie — which also stars Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and more — Robbie told British Vogue last year, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' "

The Babylon actress added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," she said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Barbie is in theaters July 21.