Margot Robbie Praises the 'Good Vibes' of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Set

"Oh, I was cracking up all the time," Margot Robbie said about the Barbie cast's positive attitude on set

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 11:39 AM
Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty

Margot Robbie's experience filming the upcoming Barbie movie was "filled with laughter and dancing and music!"

Ahead of the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, Robbie, 32, told Variety that she was "cracking up all the time" on the set of the Greta Gerwig-directed film when asked how she avoided laughing at Ryan Gosling's performance as Ken.

"Oh, I was cracking up all the time. This was a set filled with laughter and dancing and music and good vibes, yeah," Robbie said on the red carpet. "There was a lot of cracking up."

"I can't tell you, it's all a secret," the Babylon actor added when asked what kind of music the cast rocked out to on set.

"It's too soon — I can't tell you anything!

80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Robbie and team Barbie have teased the upcoming movie significantly in recent weeks, as a teaser trailer in the style of the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey released in December 2022.

In Robbie's conversation with Carey Mulligan for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series in December, the actor teased that there will be Dreamhouses in the comedy, referencing the iconic Barbie playsets.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've been working on it for about four or five years now — it's a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta," said producer/star Robbie. "There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no…. So thank God she said yes. She's just brilliant."

Mulligan, 37, asked, "Do you make giant Barbie houses in the film?"

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

"The Dreamhouses? You'll see some Dreamhouses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of," teased Robbie.

The two actresses also shared praise for Robbie's Barbie costar Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. Mulligan, who worked with him "back in the day" on 2011's Drive, called Gosling, 42, the "sweetest, nicest man in the world, and an incredible actor."

"Isn't he the most glorious human being?" added Robbie.

About the movie — which also stars Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and more — Robbie told British Vogue last year, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' "

The Babylon actress added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," she said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

Related Articles
Groundhog Day, It's A Wonderful Life
Andie MacDowell Likens 'Groundhog Day' to 'It's a Wonderful Life' : 'Makes You Realize How Gorgeous Life Is'
James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio
James Cameron Says He Had to 'Twist' Leonardo DiCaprio's Arm for 'Titanic' at Golden Globes 2023
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis All Score Nods
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods
Jennifer Coolidge, Mike White and Heidi Klum at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Inside the 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty, Where the Fun Lasted All Night Long
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Brad Pitt Debuts New, Shorter Haircut at Golden Globes 2023 
2023 Golden Globes inside show
From Rihanna and Angela Bassett's Hang to Ke Huy Quan's Kiss, Epic Photos from Inside the 2023 Golden Globes
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
The Can't-Miss Moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Honoree Eddie Murphy accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Eddie Murphy Jokes About the Will Smith Oscars Slap as He's Honored at 2023 Golden Globes
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Austin Butler Says He Doesn't Think He Still Talks Like Elvis, but 'I'm Sure There's Pieces of Him in My DNA'
Steven Spielberg accepts the Best Director award for "The Fabelmans" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steven Spielberg Says His Late Mother Is 'Kvelling' Over His Golden Globes 2023 Win for 'Fabelmans'
Jerrod Carmichael, Tom Cruise
Jerrod Carmichael Jokes About Tom Cruise's Returned Golden Globes Trophies, References Scientology
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sean Penn
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Offers Message of Peace During Golden Globes 2023 After Sean Penn Introduction
Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Margot Robbie's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Took 750 Hours to Create — and Boasts 30,000 Embroidered Elements
Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cate Blanchett Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes 2023
Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ke Huy Quan Says He's 'Open' to 'Goonies' Sequel After 38 Years: 'If There Is That Opportunity'
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Gives Sweet Shoutout to 'Once Upon a Time' Costar Brad Pitt at Golden Globes: 'Love You'