Margot Robbie Explains Why Playing Sharon Tate Was Such a 'Strange Challenge'

Margot Robbie found herself in uncharted territory when she stepped into the role of Sharon Tate for Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie.

Robbie, who appears on the latest cover of Vogue, explained why playing the innocent and happy Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was harder than some of her more intense roles, like her Oscar-nominated turn in I, Tonya.

“It was such a strange challenge,” Robbie said. “I find it much easier to go dark and angry. With Tonya [Harding], I wanted to go really heavy, almost like she had weights on her feet. This time I was trying to do the reverse.”

Robbie plays Tate in Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood. As Tate, Robbie flits through the screen bringing to life one of cinema’s most beloved stars before her untimely death on August 9, 1969, at the hands of Charles Manson’s Family.

There has been recent controversy about Tate’s role in the upcoming film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Tarantino, 56, had a curt response for a female reporter from The New York Times at the Cannes Film Festival, who asked why Robbie wasn’t given more to say in the film movie, according to Variety.

“I reject your hypothesis,” Tarantino said during a press conference at Cannes.

Robbie attempted to answer the question, saying, “I think the moments I was on screen gave a moment to honor Sharon.”

“I think the tragedy was the loss of innocence,” she continued. “To show the wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking. I did feel like I got a lot of time to explore the character without dialogue, which is an interesting thing.”

Robbie added, “Rarely do I get an opportunity to spend so much time on my own as a character.”

The film is focused on TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they find themselves struggling with a new wave of Hollywood cinema — just as Charles Manson and his Family are running around Los Angeles in 1969.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters July 26, shortly before the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murders.