Margot Robbie on Making Female-Focused Films with Husband Tom Ackerley and LuckyChap Producers

Margot Robbie is becoming a major player in moviemaking.

In addition to her Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for Bombshell and the early praise she’s received for Birds of Prey, Robbie, 29, is also making an impact with her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Robbie and her fellow LuckyChap producing partners — husband Tom Ackerley, childhood friend Sophia Kerr, and Josey McNamara — are featured on the cover of this month’s MovieMaker magazine and recently opened up about their mission to make unique, female-focused films.

Founded in 2014, LuckyChap has several buzzworthy films and TV series under its belt, including Oscar winner I, Tonya, Birds of Prey (out Feb. 7), the Hulu series Dollhouse starring Kat Dennings, and recent Sundance crowd-pleaser Promising Young Woman (in theaters April 17).

Their first rule in taking on a project? All four partners have to be united in a decision to do it, i.e. no one has more sway over anyone else.

Image zoom LuckyChap producers Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie, Sophia Kerr, Tom Ackerley John Russo

“Do we love it enough to spend the next couple years of our lives on it? Because if it’s not a yes, then it should be a no,” Robbie tells MovieMaker.

“If it’s not a f— yes, it’s a no,” Kerr adds. “Margot said that to me very early on. I know it’s probably not the most polite way to put it.”

“My mom wouldn’t like that saying,” admits Robbie. “But that is the company motto: ‘If it’s not a f— yes, it’s a no.'”

Although Robbie and Ackerley are now married, the four-person producing team started out as friends and all lived together in the early days of LuckyChap. Robbie and Kerr grew up together on the Gold Coast in Australia. Ackerley and McNamara came into the mix when Robbie appeared in the World War II romantic drama Suite Française, on which Ackerley and McNamara served as assistant directors.

“It’s nice to be in business with people where I already know we’re going to do life together anyway,” Robbie says of working with close friends and family.

In addition to their production slate, LuckyChap recently partnered with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson’s company, Hodson Exports, to create a female writers program called the Lucky Exports Pitch Program for which they selected six female writers to spend four weeks working on action-movie scripts.

“If we can be a company that curates new and emerging talent, and can bring them through and provide that platform to do bigger movies and studio movies, that’s ideally what we want to do,” Ackerley says.

For much more on LuckyChap and their busy film slate, head over to MovieMaker for the full interview.