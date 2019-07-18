Margot Robbie Admits She’s Never Seen Any Star Wars Films: ‘It Infuriates People So Much’

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Margot Robbie has never seen a Star Wars movie in her entire life, and the Australian actress says she doesn’t plan to for as long as possible.

Robbie, 29, was interviewed alongside her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, whom she says used to tease her whenever she would mention she hadn’t seen an iconic or popular film.

“I remember when you (DiCaprio) and I did Wolf of Wall Street that you would get mad at me for anytime I’d mention a movie I hadn’t seen, he’d be like, ‘How have you not seen Citizen Kane? How can you work in this industry and not see Citizen Kane?!'” she told MTV News.

“I’m like, ‘I just got here to this industry, you’ve had more time to watch this stuff!’ Then I’d go home and watch Citizen Kane and watch all the movies he’d tell me I ‘had to see.’”

#OnceUponATimeInHollywood is about a golden age in film, so we put stars @LeoDiCaprio, @MargotRobbie, and Brad Pitt on the spot and asked which classic films they *haven't* seen – #GoneWithTheWind, #StarWars, #SoundOfMusic – their answers will surprise you 😂 pic.twitter.com/97JqkpmEXE — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 17, 2019

While the fact that Robbie hadn’t see Citizen Kane may have ruffled her costars feathers, it’s nothing compared to the reactions she gets when she tells people she’s never seen a Star Wars movie.

And according to Robbie, the fact that she has made it 29 years without ever seeing one of the films makes her want to watch one even less, especially when meeting a fan of the franchise. Now, Robbie says she just wants to see how long she can go without watching them.

“I’ve never seen any Star Wars (films), and I kind of don’t watch it now just because it infuriates people so much. They’re like, ‘How?! How have you never watched any Star Wars?!” she said.

Image zoom Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Petros Giannakouris/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“And now, I just want to see how long I can make it (without watching them),” she admitted.

Given that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is about the golden age of cinema, Robbie’s costars were naturally surprised when they learned she hadn’t seen many of the era’s classics.

“I’ve never seen Gone With the Wind, either,” she said.

“Are you serious?!” DiCaprio, 44, exclaimed in response.

Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26.