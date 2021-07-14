"She's exhausting. I don't know when we're next going to see her," Margot Robbie said of her character Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie Says She Needs a 'Break' from Playing Harley Quinn After 3 Movies in 5 Years

Margot Robbie is ready to hit pause on one of her most iconic film roles.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for a recent interview, the 31-year-old actress spoke candidly about her role as Harley Quinn and how she is ready to take a "break" from portraying the fictional psychiatrist-turned-vigilante.

Admitting that she has no plans to reprise her DC Extended Universe character in the near future, Robbie told the outlet, "I was like, 'Oof, I need a break from Harley, because she's exhausting.' I don't know when we're next going to see her."

The I, Tonya star has portrayed Harley Quinn three times over the past five years, starting with her role in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Robbie later went on to play the antiheroic comic-book character in 2020's Birds of Prey, and will be seen once more in the forthcoming film, The Suicide Squad.

Looking ahead, however, Robbie has other planned film roles to keep her busy, including her live-action adaptation of Barbie.

The actress previously announced she would be portraying the iconic doll in January 2019, saying in a press release, "Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery."

"Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president," she continued. "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter this past December, the two-time Academy Award nominee explained why she took on the role and how the comedy will surprise people.

"Something like Barbie where the [intellectual property], the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted,' " Robbie said.

Greta Gerwig — who was previously revealed to be co-writing the script — is also set to direct the soon-to-be-released feature.