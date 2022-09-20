Margot Robbie Says She Was 'Mortified' When 'Hundreds of People' Swarmed 'Barbie' Set in L.A.

Margot Robbie was embarrassed by swarms of people surrounding the Barbie set this summer.

The Amsterdam actress, 32, and Ryan Gosling — plus their colorful costumes — were on full display while filming in and around Los Angeles this year, with photos going viral online almost daily. While on The Tonight Show this week, Robbie told host Jimmy Fallon how she really felt about the paparazzi photos from behind the scenes of the production.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," she said as Fallon held up one of the photos of them in neon getups and rollerblades. "We look like we're like laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.' "

SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Robbie said she didn't expect the images to gain so much attention on the internet.

"I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew once you're doing exteriors, you're gonna get pap'd. There's probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little in those outfits. So I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching all time."

Gotham/WireImage

About the movie, Robbie told British Vogue last year, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' "

She added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," the Oscar-nominated actress said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women), opens in theaters July 21, 2023.