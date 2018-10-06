Margot Robbie in Talks to Play Barbie After Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway Dropped Out

Margot Robbie is getting dolled up.

The 28-year-old Australian actress is the latest Hollywood A-list star to consider playing the iconic children’s doll in an upcoming live-action film, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Robbie’s attachment to the film comes after Amy Schumer departed the project over scheduling conflicts in March 2017, Variety reported.

In a statement to the publication, Schumer said, “Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners.”

“I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen,” she added.

Margot Robbie, Barbie Mike Marsland/WireImage; Miguel Villagran/Getty

Months later, Anne Hathaway was in talks to join the film as Barbie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Schumer wished Hathaway, 35, good luck on possibly stepping into the role with a selfie on Instagram, writing, “Hathaway smathaway. Jkjk she’s perfect!! Can’t wait to see it!”

Schumer’s version of the film would have centered on Barbie getting kicked out of the perfect world she lives in for not being perfect enough and finding her way in a real-world adventure.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Gives Anne Hathaway Props for Taking on Barbie Role: ‘She’s Perfect!’

The film’s release date has been pushed back to May 2020, according to EW.

Robbie is playing actress Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which covers Charles Manson and his family as they terrorized Los Angeles in the 1960s.

She is also starring as Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen of Scots opposite Saoirse Ronan. Robbie was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in 2018 for playing disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.