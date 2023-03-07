Megyn Kelly Has ''Bombshell' Encounter' with Margot Robbie in Utah: 'Gracious & Friendly'

Kelly and Robbie, the latter of whom starred in the 2019 film Bombshell about the news anchor, cozied up for a photo on Tuesday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 10:49 AM
Margot Robbie and Megyn Kelly Have ‘Bombshell Encounter’ in Utah
Margot Robbie and Megyn Kelly. Photo: Megyn Kelly Instagram

Margot Robbie and Megyn Kelly have had a "bombshell encounter."

On Tuesday, Kelly shared a snapshot of herself and Robbie posing for a picture together in Utah, three years after the actress starred in the 2019 movie Bombshell about Kelly, 52, and fellow journalist and news anchor Gretchen Carlson.

"Bombshell encounter in Deer Valley Utah. She was gracious & friendly. Kind of weird for both of us since she spent months with the 'fake me' for a movie. Many thanks, Margot Robbie," Kelly captioned her Instagram photo.

While Robbie, 32, played a fictional character named Kayla Pospisil, Charlize Theron starred as Kelly and Nicole Kidman starred as Carlson, 56.

The drama film follows the three women who all work at Fox News and fight to expose the company's late CEO Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow, for sexual harassment.

Kelly, who hosted her own shows on Fox News including America Live and The Kelly File, has previously praised Theron, 47, being cast as her in the movie.

In September 2019, Kelly told the Daily Mail, "I'm her fan. She seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse."

A month later, Theron responded to Kelly praising her, telling Entertainment Tonight that she hadn't heard about Kelly's complimentary remarks but noting, "That's incredibly kind."

"We try to, as actors and creative storytellers, we try to do all of this with integrity, so that was always where it came from," the actress added. "So for her to feel good about that, I'm sure it can't be easy for her, so I'm incredibly understanding."

Bombshell Charlize Theron as ‘Megyn Kelly’, Nicole Kidman as ‘Gretchen Carlson’, and Margot Robbie as ‘Kayla Pospisil’
Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in Bombshell (2019). Hilary B Gayle/Lionsgate

Both Theron and Robbie received 2020 Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for their roles in the film.

Australian actress Robbie previously revealed how she accepted her role in the movie long before she'd finished reading the script.

"I was pretty rattled by the time I got to the end of [the Bombshell] script, to be honest," she told Variety and iHeart's movie podcast The Big Ticket in November 2019. "And I knew long before I finished the script that I wanted to do it and be a part of it, just because I thought it was important to tell, and be a part of, and support in any way that I can."

She continued, "I hadn't, for once, thought of the character first. I thought of the content and the messaging before kind of aligning myself with the character. That came next, was starting to understand Kayla."

