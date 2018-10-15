Margot Robbie Looks Glam as Sharon Tate on Set of Quentin Tarantino's Upcoming Movie

Margot Robbie is expertly channeling her inner Sharon Tate for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Robbie plays Tate in the movie about the late ’60s that features Hollywood during the Charles Manson family murders. On Saturday, the Oscar nominee was spotted on set wearing the same black sweater and white skirt combo she sported in her first look image on Instagram over the summer.

RELATED: Margot Robbie Is the Spitting Image of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s New Movie

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the production will feature Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate.

Tate, just 26 at the time of her death, was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with their first child — a boy — when she was stabbed repeatedly in her home by Charles Manson‘s followers. Robbie was spotted filming last week with a prosthetic belly under a yellow striped dress.

Margot Robbie Splash News

Debra Tate, Tate’s sister who owns her life rights, initially told PEOPLE she was frustrated she had not been contacted about the project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She’s since had a change of heart after the director reached out to her.

“I’m pleased he reached out,” Debra told PEOPLE about Tarantino. “He has done nothing but respect me and be very forthcoming. I have very high hopes for this project.”

Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were also stabbed at the home of the actress, whose blood was used to write on the walls.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26, 2019.