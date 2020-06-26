Margot Robbie is set to star in a new Pirates of the Caribbean film for Disney, PEOPLE has learned

Margot Robbie Sets Sail with a New Pirates of the Caribbean Film

Margot Robbie is taking over the seas!

The actress, 29, is set to star in a new Pirates of the Caribbean film for Disney, PEOPLE has learned.

Robbie will be reuniting with Christina Hodson, the screenwriter for Birds of Prey, who will also be writing the script for the upcoming film. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

While the project is in development, it is a separate film from the planned Pirates of the Caribbean reboot reported in late 2019.

The franchise has accumulated over $4.5 billion for Disney beginning with 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Multiple sequels followed the blockbuster hit such as 2006’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, 2011’s Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

All the films starred Johnny Depp as the swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow, with Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, and Penelope Cruz co-starring alongside the actor in the franchise.

Robbie's latest film, Birds of Prey, which was released earlier this year, saw the actress portray the DC comic book character Harley Quinn as she left the Joker and formed her own vigilante group, the Birds of Prey.

The film grossed $201 million worldwide against a budget of roughly $84.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.