Margot Robbie Is Helping Young People with Disabilities Live Independently: 'It's Amazing'

The Suicide Squad actress talks with PEOPLE about receiving the RAD Impact Award, and teaming up with Youngcare to help young people with high care needs

Margot Robbie is advocating for young people with high care needs so they can live their lives to the fullest.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 30, tells PEOPLE about what it means to share the inaugural RAD Impact Award with the non-profit Youngcare, an organization she's previously partnered with that builds Specialist Disability Accommodation, offers free support lines and provides grants funding for young Australians with disabilities.

Their RAD Impact Award, funded by Luxury Stores at Amazon, will enable 15 young people with disabilities to live independently with the right care through the service of Youngcare.

"It's amazing. It's amazing for so many reasons," the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actress says about being one of the first recipients of the award.

Robbie chose to share the award with Youngcare and one of its beneficiaries, Emily Dash, which the star says made the honor even more special.

"An award is always a nice thing, but the fact that I could share it with someone, and knowing that it actually would have a huge impact for a charity that I really care about," Robbie explains, "just makes it probably the most special award I could ever receive."

The Australian actress and producer also found personal connections to the organization, which is based in her home country, and the work they do.

"I've known and still know young people around my age who have high care needs, and my mum has worked with kids with disabilities throughout my life. So I've always been privy to that," she says.

Margot Robbie Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

The I, Tonya actress continues, "To think that there are people my age, younger, older, in my age range who have their independence taken away from them due to a disability or the needs that they have... I can't fathom that."

Robbie recalls telling Arianne Phillips, co-founder of RAD, that she wanted to do more, especially as someone with the platform to do so.

"In the position that I'm in, I have this incredible opportunity to not just do more, but have a real impact," she says. "So I'm very aware of that."