Last week, fans saw the first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie, in theaters July 2023

See Margot Robbie in Her All-Pink Barbie Costume on Set of Upcoming Greta Gerwig–Directed Movie

Pretty in pink!

Margot Robbie was photographed in all pink on the Los Angeles set of her live-action Barbie movie, which is being directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig. The actress's costume included bell-bottomed pants with star designs at the bottom, and her blonde hair flowed past her shoulders as she appeared to drink an iced coffee between takes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first official look at Robbie, 31, in character as the iconic Mattel doll came in April during CinemaCon, when Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first-look image. In the photo, Robbie as Barbie wore a blue-and-white polka-dotted headband and matching striped halter top, as she smiled and leaned forward in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie Ryan Gosling in Barbie (2023) | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

eNever miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robbie told British Vogue last year, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' "

She added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," the Oscar-nominated actress said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."