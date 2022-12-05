Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her 'Babylon' Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'

"This opportunity might never come up again," Margot Robbie recounted telling Babylon director Damien Chazelle about her idea to share an onscreen kiss with costar Brad Pitt

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 09:39 PM
— Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her Babylon Kiss with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'
Photo: Paramount Pictures (2)

Margot Robbie stole a smooch from Brad Pitt in their latest movie.

The Academy Award nominee, 32, revealed that the kiss scene with her Babylon costar in their upcoming movie "wasn't in the script," telling E! News that she improvised the kiss with some help from director Damien Chazelle.

"I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it,' " she said, noting that the scene "was just great" as she detailed how the talk with Chazelle, 37, went.

"I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack. And Damien was like, 'Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt,' " Robbie recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.' "

After one take, she said the Academy Award-winning director was persuaded. "He was like, 'No, do it again. That really works.' I was like, 'Oh, great,' " said Robbie.

Margot Robbie <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a>
Jesse Grant/Getty

"I actually kissed Katherine [Waterston], as well, but I don't know if that made the cut," Robbie added of their costar, who plays Ruth Arzner.

Robbie stars as budding actress Nellie LaRoy in Babylon, which is set in 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies. Pitt, 58, plays actor Jack Conrad.

The Australian actress teased some of the grueling work that went into the movie last month during an interview with WSJ. Magazine. "I've never worked that hard in my life. [I was] shattered by the end of that job," Robbie said.

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie

Robbie previously starred with Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019), and they both appeared in Adam McKay's The Big Short (2015).

Babylon premieres Dec. 23.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Eric Roberts attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie Is 'Going to Win an Academy Award' for 'Babylon', Raves Costar Eric Roberts
margot robbie
Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Was First Movie to Make Her Feel Like a 'Good Actor'
Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Margot Robbie attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.
Margot Robbie Was 'Horrified' She 'Didn't Know the Definition of Sexual Harassment' Before 'Bombshell'
Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in Babylon
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Play 1920s Hollywood Stars Ready to 'Party Forever' in 'Babylon' Trailer
Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Have a 'Once Upon a Time' Reunion in 'Babylon' First Look Photos
Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon
'Babylon': Everything to Know
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Greta Gerwig attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Pier on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Greta Gerwig Says She Took on 'Barbie' Movie with Fleeting Fear: 'This Could Be a Career-Ender'
Jerry Bruckheimer, margot robbie
'Pirates' Producer Teases Next Movie in Franchise — and Says Margot Robbie Spinoff Might Still Happen
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Ryan Gosling attends "The Gray Man" Special Screening at BFI Southbank on July 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Greta Gerwig attends the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Women In Film Lunch at Claridge's Hotel on October 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Greta Gerwig Teases 'a Lot' of Looks for Ryan Gosling's Ken in Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie
Steven Spielberg at the AFI Fest screening of "The Fabelmans"; Quentin Tarantino attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020
Steven Spielberg Told Quentin Tarantino the Exact Oscar 'Pulp Fiction' Would Win Prior to Nominations
Will Ferrell Talks 'Timing' in Doing First Christmas Movie Since Elf Over a Decade Later
Will Ferrell Discusses His Role as Mattel CEO in 'Barbie' Movie: 'Loving Homage to the Brand'
MARGOT ROBBIE is WSJ. Magazine’s ENTERTAINMENT INNOVATOR of the year!!. photographed by Cass Bird
Margot Robbie Calls Herself a 'Masochist' When It Comes to Acting: 'I Can Always Find a Fifth Gear'
US actor Eric Roberts during the "Head full of Honey" premiere at Zoo Palast on March 12, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.
Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows
Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere; THE PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL US 2003 JOHNNY DEPP
Margot Robbie Says She's No Longer Making Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff
BARBIE Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie