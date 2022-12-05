Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her 'Babylon' Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'

Margot Robbie stole a smooch from Brad Pitt in their latest movie.

The Academy Award nominee, 32, revealed that the kiss scene with her Babylon costar in their upcoming movie "wasn't in the script," telling E! News that she improvised the kiss with some help from director Damien Chazelle.

"I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it,' " she said, noting that the scene "was just great" as she detailed how the talk with Chazelle, 37, went.

"I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack. And Damien was like, 'Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt,' " Robbie recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.' "

After one take, she said the Academy Award-winning director was persuaded. "He was like, 'No, do it again. That really works.' I was like, 'Oh, great,' " said Robbie.

Jesse Grant/Getty

"I actually kissed Katherine [Waterston], as well, but I don't know if that made the cut," Robbie added of their costar, who plays Ruth Arzner.

Robbie stars as budding actress Nellie LaRoy in Babylon, which is set in 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies. Pitt, 58, plays actor Jack Conrad.

The Australian actress teased some of the grueling work that went into the movie last month during an interview with WSJ. Magazine. "I've never worked that hard in my life. [I was] shattered by the end of that job," Robbie said.

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie

Robbie previously starred with Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019), and they both appeared in Adam McKay's The Big Short (2015).

Babylon premieres Dec. 23.