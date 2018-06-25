Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Go on Rare Public Outing Together

Margot Robbie may be preparing for her latest role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but she always has time for her husband.

The couple, who wed in December 2016, was spotted enjoying some time together in Los Angeles with their dog, Boo Radley, on Sunday. Robbie, 27, was low-key in a black dress, sun hat and sunglasses while Ackerley, 28, was dressed in a white T-shirt and patterned board shorts.

Robbie and Ackerley, who met in 2013, were introduced on the set of Suite Francaise, where Ackerley was working as an assistant director.

The pair, who co-produced the Oscar-winning film I, Tonya together, rarely makes public appearances. Margot and Ackerley last attended a red carpet event in May for the L.A. premiere of Terminal along with costars Mike Myers and Simon Pegg as well as director Vaughn Stein.

But next, Robbie has her eyes on the role of Sharon Tate.

In May, the actress confirmed she is set to star opposite Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant and Emile Hirsch.

“Tarantino is one of my bucket-list directors. As long as I can remember, I’ve been a huge Tarantino fan,” Robbie told IndieWire in May.

“Beyond anything, I’ve just always wanted to see him work. And I want to see how he runs a set, and how he directs people, and what the vibe is onset, and what’s in the script, and then what happens on the day. I’m just fascinated by all of it, fascinated. So it’s going to be a crazy experience to witness it firsthand. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing,” she said.

Set in 1969 L.A., the production will feature DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to hit theaters Aug. 9, 2019, which marks the 50th anniversary of Tate’s death.