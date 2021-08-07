Margot Robbie Gets a Birthday Shoutout from Love Island's Hugo: You're '100% My Type'

The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie told PEOPLE on Friday the reality dating show "is a big part" of her life

This story may contain spoilers for this season of Love Island UK.

Margot Robbie's dream may just have come true.

The actress, who turned 31 on July 2, received a belated birthday shoutout from Love Island UK's Hugo Hammond on Cameo after hearing the actress was a big fan of the popular U.K. reality show.

"Hey Margot, it's Hugo here. I'm fresh out of the Love Island villa and I hear that you are a massive super fan," Hammond, 25, said in the video. "I also hear that you celebrated your birthday with a Love Island-themed party."

He continued, "So I'd just like to say happy birthday and you are 100% my type on paper and if you came into the villa, my head would definitely have been turned."

On Friday, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about her love for the reality show while promoting her new film The Suicide Squad.

"It is very much a part of my life. It's a big part of my life," Robbie said.

Robbie isn't the only one in her personal and professional circle that loves the show.

"[The Suicide Squad director] James Gunn is actually a big fan too," Robbie said.

"She forced it upon my life," quipped her costar Joel Kinnaman, 41, who was present at Robbie's Love Island-themed birthday party last month.

"Yeah. I did force you to try Love Island, but did you ever watch any of it?" Robbie asked.

Kinnaman has not. "I think I've seen the clips of it [from] back in the day, or maybe it was something similar, like Paradise Hotel, or something. But yeah, I need to get back into it fully."

Robbie went on to say she finds the relationship and friendship dynamics that play out on the show to be "fascinating."

Her all-time favorite seasons and contestants? "If I had to pick a favorite season, I'd say season three. If I had to pick favorite contestants of all time, I'd probably say Liv [Olivia Attwood] from season three, and Maura [Higgins] from season five," she said. "They're probably my two favorites of all time. "

(For those unfamiliar with Love Island or its contestants, Liv and Maura are particularly beloved by fans for their entertaining confessional interviews and coining key catchphrases.)

"It's so good. Liv coined 'dicksand,' and Maura coined 'fanny flutters,' so, between the two of them, iconic," said Robbie.

She added: "I mean, honestly, if you start, I will not stop talking about Love Island. There's so much I have to say about it."

Love Island UK is streaming on Hulu. The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.