Margot Robbie Opens Up About Moving Away at 17: 'Reality Smacked Me in the Face'

Margot Robbie is opening up about wanting to grow up too fast — and the lessons she learned from it.

In a PEOPLE exclusive video, the 28-year-old actress is seen speaking at a post-screening Q&A of her new film Dreamland at the Tribeca Film Festival where she revealed: “As a kid I fantasized everything.”

“I fantasized growing up, being an adult and what that would mean,” Robbie said. “Of course, when it all happened and I moved out of home when I was like 17, and moved to states [in Australia], reality smacked me in the face.”

She added, “I was like, ‘Whoa!’ Being an adult is so complicated. I yearned for more simple times.”

“I think that’s a funny thing about life and something I loved immediately about Eugene’s story, you make these choices and you can’t go back from them,” Robbie said.

In Dreamland, Robbie portrays Allison Wells, who robs a bank of $20,000 during the Great Depression in Texas.

The story is told through the point of view of Eugene Evans (Finn Cole), a young man living on a farm and trying to survive dust storms when he finds Allison hiding in his family’s barn.

The film was produced by Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley. It also stars Travis Kimmel, Kerry Condon, Garrey Hedlund and Darby Camp.

The Tribeca Film Festival runs through May 5.