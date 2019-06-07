Margot Robbie Defends Her Decision to Work with Quentin Tarantino: 'It Was My Lifelong Dream'

Margot Robbie is defending her association with Quentin Tarantino, despite controversy surrounding the famed director.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 28, who stars in his upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is standing by her decision to join the star-studded cast — but admits she did consider the possible backlash.

“The thought definitely crossed my mind,” Robbie told Vogue in its July 2019 cover story. “Like, will people view this decision as conflicting with what I’m doing on the producing side?”

In February 2018, actress Uma Thurman accused Tarantino of putting her in danger on the set of Kill Bill, when he had her to drive a car that did not have a secure driver’s seat. Thurman says she objected to Tarantino’s request, but that he convinced her to do the stunt. As a result, she lost control of the vehicle, sustaining several injuries and blamed him for the incident.

Tarantino later said getting her to drive the car is “the biggest regret of my life.”

“As a director, you learn things and sometimes you learn through horrendous mistakes,” Tarantino previously told Deadline. “That was one of my most horrendous mistakes, that I didn’t take the time to run the road, one more time, just to see what I would see.”

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

REALTED: Margot Robbie Explains Why Playing Sharon Tate Was Such a ‘Strange Challenge’

Robbie said she stands by her decision to work with Tarantino.

“It was my lifelong dream [to work with Tarantino], and I got to do it, and it makes me sad if people might hold that against me despite everything else I’m doing,” the actress said.

She continued, adding, “I don’t know how to say what I feel about it, because I’m so grateful to be in a position of power and to have more creative control [as a producer] when that is embraced and encouraged now.”

Robbie, who will play actress and Manson murder victim Sharon Tate in the film, alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, has also produced several films, including I, Tonya, for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

“At the same time, I grew up adoring movies that were the result of the previous version of Hollywood, and aspiring to be a part of it, so to have those dreams come true also feels incredibly satisfying,” she added. “I don’t know. Maybe I’m having my cake and eating it too.”

Image zoom Margot Robbie Sony Pictures

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Defends Margot Robbie’s Smaller Role as Sharon Tate: ‘It’s Not Her Story’

The actress revealed that her aspirations to work with Tarantino turned into reality after I, Tonya, when she penned a letter to the film-director telling him of her interests to collaborate in the future. Upon meeting her, Tarantino instantly wanted her cast in the film as Sharon Tate.

During Cannes Film Festival last month, Tarantino defended Robbie’s role in the upcoming film from a reporter who questioned why she wasn’t given more lines.

“I reject your hypothesis,” Tarantino replied during a press conference for the movie.

Robbie jumped in to defend her role as Tate, saying, “I think the moments I was on screen gave a moment to honor Sharon.”

“I think the tragedy was the loss of innocence,” she continued. “To show the wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking. I did feel like I got a lot of time to explore the character without dialogue, which is an interesting thing.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — also starring Luke Perry in his final role, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham — hits theaters July 26.