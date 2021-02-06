Margot Robbie Spotted Rocking Dark Hair on Set of Upcoming David O. Russell Film

Margot Robbie was seen on set in Los Angeles on Friday

Margot Robbie is switching up her appearance for her latest film role.

The 30-year-old Australian actress, who is known for her on-screen transformations, was seen sporting a dark hair color on Friday while on set in Los Angeles for an upcoming David O. Russell film.

Robbie was also photographed wearing an all-black outfit, which matched her locks.

Variety previously reported last February that Robbie had signed on to the movie.

Although details about the film remain under wraps, including its title, the project marks the filmmaker's return to directing, following 2015's Joy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline reported that the film is based on an "original idea" of Russell's.

The film was originally scheduled to start production in April, although due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was pushed back until this year, THR reported.

Robbie is also looking forward to her role in the upcoming Barbie film, which she's also producing alongside her husband Tom Ackerley.

"We like the things that feel a little left off center," the Oscar nominee told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last year.