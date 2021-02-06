Margot Robbie Spotted Rocking Dark Hair on Set of Upcoming David O. Russell Film
Margot Robbie was seen on set in Los Angeles on Friday
Margot Robbie is switching up her appearance for her latest film role.
The 30-year-old Australian actress, who is known for her on-screen transformations, was seen sporting a dark hair color on Friday while on set in Los Angeles for an upcoming David O. Russell film.
Robbie was also photographed wearing an all-black outfit, which matched her locks.
Variety previously reported last February that Robbie had signed on to the movie.
Although details about the film remain under wraps, including its title, the project marks the filmmaker's return to directing, following 2015's Joy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Deadline reported that the film is based on an "original idea" of Russell's.
The film was originally scheduled to start production in April, although due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was pushed back until this year, THR reported.
The movie also stars Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana and John David Washington.
Robbie is also looking forward to her role in the upcoming Barbie film, which she's also producing alongside her husband Tom Ackerley.
"We like the things that feel a little left off center," the Oscar nominee told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last year.
"Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted,' " Robbie added.