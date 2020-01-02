Margot Robbie Created a Fake Twitter to Observe 'Millennial Conservative Girls' for Bombshell

Margot Robbie knew just where to turn while researching her role in Bombshell.

The 29-year-old actress portrays Kayla, a fictional Fox News employee who grew up Evangelical and politically conservative in central Florida — a much different upbringing than Robbie’s on Australia’s Gold Coast.

To get the character right, Robbie turned to Twitter, where she created a fake account to watch how “young millennial conservative girls” operate, she told Variety for its latest cover story.

The movie — which also stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman ⁠as Gretchen Carlson — tracks the fall of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), after Kelly and Carlson accuse him of sexual harassment.

Robbie’s Kayla is an eager new worker desperate to make a good impression and make it on air. Her dreams are shattered when she meets Ailes and is sexually harassed.

Knowing how Kayla’s beauty plays a major part in her story, Robbie took to reciting another famous blonde character to get her voice and accent just right.

“Every day, I’d do the monologue from Legally Blonde,” she said, pointing out how Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods is a similar character in that she’s “incredibly smart” but “underestimated because of their looks.”

Image zoom Margot Robbie Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Robbie has thus far earned nominations at the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for best supporting actress, with an Oscar nomination seemingly at her reach. She also continues to produce most of the movies she stars in as well as several other film and TV titles with her production company she started with friends when she was 24.

Robbie has more than impressed costar Theron, 44, who also has a production company and produced Bombshell.

“Margot just impresses the bloody weasels out of me,” Theron said. “At this age taking control of her career, and just being so proactive in what she wants to make, what she wants to put out there — I’m a little intimidated by her.”

Bombshell is in theaters now.