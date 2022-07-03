Margot Robbie Celebrates 32nd Birthday with Pink Barbie Cake on Set of Greta Gerwig Movie

"Happy Birthday Barbie Margot!" read a big pink Barbie birthday cake for Margot Robbie as the actress films her latest movie where she portrays the beloved doll

07/02/2022 Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are spotted on the set of Barbie in Los Angeles. The duo filmed a scene at a bus stop with Margot in her hot pink Barbie costume and Ryan dressed as the iconic Ken character. Margot's husband, Tom Ackerley was also spotted visiting his wife on set. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com; 07/02/2022 Margot Robbie is Presented With a Barbie Cake on Her Birthday After a Day of Filming on the Set of Barbie in Los Angeles sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com

07/02/2022 Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are spotted on the set of Barbie in Los Angeles. The duo filmed a scene at a bus stop with Margot in her hot pink Barbie costume and Ryan dressed as the iconic Ken character. Margot's husband, Tom Ackerley was also spotted visiting his wife on set. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com; 07/02/2022 Margot Robbie is Presented With a Barbie Cake on Her Birthday After a Day of Filming on the Set of Barbie in Los Angeles sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com

Margot Robbie had every girl's dream birthday this year.

The Academy Award nominee rang in her 32nd birthday Saturday on the set of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, where she was treated to a big pink Barbie doll cake with "Happy Birthday Barbie Margot!" written in icing letters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She was also seen walking on set with a big pink box of Trejo's Donuts under her arm and a pointed party hat dangling from her finger.

In addition to returning to her pink cowgirl outfit, Robbie was also seen rocking her neon rollerblading look once again with costar Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie. She wore a men's white dress shirt over the costume.

Robbie and Gosling, 41, were previously seen rollerblading in Venice Beach while shooting a scene with Will Ferrell, who plays the CEO of a toy company (possibly Barbie owner Mattel), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Los Angeles, CA - Margot Robbie films scenes for "Barbie" with her hunky co-star Ryan Gosling in Los Angeles on her 32nd birthday. Pictured: Margot Robbie BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Credit: BACKGRID

The movie follows the beloved doll after she "gets kicked out of Barbieland because she's not perfect enough, a bit eccentric and doesn't fit in. She then goes on an adventure in the real world and by the time she returns to Barbieland to save it, she has gained the realization that perfection comes on the inside, not the outside." Barbie also learns that the "key to happiness is belief in oneself, free of the obligation to adhere to some unattainable standard of perfection," according to an early plot description published by Deadline.

Robbie teased the film back in 2020, telling The Hollywood Reporter "whatever you're thinking, it's not that," after she took on the coveted role in early 2019.

Los Angeles, CA - Margot Robbie films scenes for "Barbie" with her hunky co-star Ryan Gosling in Los Angeles on her 32nd birthday. Pictured: Ryan Gosling BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Credit: BACKGRID

"We like the things that feel a little left off center," she said. "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted.'

"Now, can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders," Robbie added.

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie

The Australian actress previously expressed her excitement about the role to PEOPLE. "I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," she said.