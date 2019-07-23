Margot Robbie Says Her 'Aspirational' Barbie Movie Will Put 'Some Positivity Out in the World'

Margot Robbie has one thing to say about her new upcoming plastic life: it’s fantastic!

The 28-year-old Australian actress appeared at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere Monday night, and spoke to PEOPLE about her new role as Barbie in the upcoming live-action movie about the popular doll.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” she told PEOPLE, while looking like a real-life Barbie on the red carpet.

Robbie was confirmed for the lead role in Barbie in January, after Amy Schumer departed the project over scheduling conflicts in March 2017, Variety reported. The film will be produced by her LuckyChap Entertainment company, along with husband Tom Ackerley, 29, and their production partner, Josey McNamara.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.”

“I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide,” she added.

In July, it was announced that Academy Award-nominated writers and directors, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, will be writing the film. It is speculated that Gerwig, 35, who was nominated for both writing and directing Oscars for her 2017 film Lady Bird, may be chosen to direct Barbie as well.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film’s release date has been pushed back to May 2020.