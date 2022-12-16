Entertainment Movies Margot Robbie Makes 'Babylon' L.A. Premiere a Mother-Daughter Date Night — See the Sweet Photos Sarie Kessler accompanied daughter Margot Robbie at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 12:44 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage Margot Robbie is celebrating her new film with her mom. On Thursday, the two-time Oscar nominee, 32, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon with her mom, Sarie Kessler, by her side. The mother-daughter duo proudly posed on the red carpet wearing bright smiles and fashionable black gowns. Robbie's gown had a hooded top, showing her toned abdomen with an asymmetrical crossover in the front that complements its daring knee-length hem and fur-trimmed train. Margot Robbie Is 'Going to Win an Academy Award' for 'Babylon', Raves Costar Eric Roberts Kessler matched her stylish daughter wearing a long-sleeve, floor-length dress with a plunging v-neck and colorful design on the shoulders. Frazer Harrison/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Robbie plays budding actress Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies. She stars opposite Brad Pitt and a star-studded cast that includes Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts and more. During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, she commented on the grueling work that went into the film, telling the publication: "I've never worked that hard in my life. [I was] shattered by the end of that job." 'Babylon': Everything to Know Last month, Roberts — who plays Robbie's character's father in the film — praised Robbie's performance during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, proclaiming that the film will likely earn her an Academy Award. "She gives the most incredible performance in Babylon that I have ever seen," he said. The actor compared Robbie's performances to the "perfect performances" of Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in the 1966 film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. In praising his costar, he noted that Robbie's acting in Babylon is "on that level." "She blew me away," he added. "I couldn't believe how brilliant every minute of every day she was." Babylon hits theaters Dec. 23.