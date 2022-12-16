Margot Robbie Makes 'Babylon' L.A. Premiere a Mother-Daughter Date Night — See the Sweet Photos

Sarie Kessler accompanied daughter Margot Robbie at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on December 16, 2022 12:44 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Sarie Kessler and Margot Robbie attend the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Margot Robbie is celebrating her new film with her mom.

On Thursday, the two-time Oscar nominee, 32, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon with her mom, Sarie Kessler, by her side. The mother-daughter duo proudly posed on the red carpet wearing bright smiles and fashionable black gowns.

Robbie's gown had a hooded top, showing her toned abdomen with an asymmetrical crossover in the front that complements its daring knee-length hem and fur-trimmed train.

Kessler matched her stylish daughter wearing a long-sleeve, floor-length dress with a plunging v-neck and colorful design on the shoulders.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Sarie Kessler and Margot Robbie attend the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Robbie plays budding actress Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies.

She stars opposite Brad Pitt and a star-studded cast that includes Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts and more.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, she commented on the grueling work that went into the film, telling the publication: "I've never worked that hard in my life. [I was] shattered by the end of that job."

Last month, Roberts — who plays Robbie's character's father in the film — praised Robbie's performance during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, proclaiming that the film will likely earn her an Academy Award.

"She gives the most incredible performance in Babylon that I have ever seen," he said.

The actor compared Robbie's performances to the "perfect performances" of Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in the 1966 film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. In praising his costar, he noted that Robbie's acting in Babylon is "on that level."

"She blew me away," he added. "I couldn't believe how brilliant every minute of every day she was."

Babylon hits theaters Dec. 23.

