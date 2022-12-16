Margot Robbie Makes 'Babylon' L.A. Premiere a Mother-Daughter Date Night — See the Sweet Photos

Margot Robbie is celebrating her new film with her mom.

On Thursday, the two-time Oscar nominee, 32, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon with her mom, Sarie Kessler, by her side. The mother-daughter duo proudly posed on the red carpet wearing bright smiles and fashionable black gowns.

Robbie's gown had a hooded top, showing her toned abdomen with an asymmetrical crossover in the front that complements its daring knee-length hem and fur-trimmed train.

Kessler matched her stylish daughter wearing a long-sleeve, floor-length dress with a plunging v-neck and colorful design on the shoulders.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Robbie plays budding actress Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies.

She stars opposite Brad Pitt and a star-studded cast that includes Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts and more.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, she commented on the grueling work that went into the film, telling the publication: "I've never worked that hard in my life. [I was] shattered by the end of that job."

Last month, Roberts — who plays Robbie's character's father in the film — praised Robbie's performance during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, proclaiming that the film will likely earn her an Academy Award.

"She gives the most incredible performance in Babylon that I have ever seen," he said.

The actor compared Robbie's performances to the "perfect performances" of Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in the 1966 film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. In praising his costar, he noted that Robbie's acting in Babylon is "on that level."

"She blew me away," he added. "I couldn't believe how brilliant every minute of every day she was."

Babylon hits theaters Dec. 23.