Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Play 1920s Hollywood Stars Ready to 'Party Forever' in 'Babylon' Trailer

La La Land director Damien Chazelle's Babylon also stars Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Diego Calva, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Eric Roberts, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde

Published on September 13, 2022 09:39 AM

Note: Some language and visuals in this trailer may be NSFW.

Margot Robbie wants to keep the good times rolling.

The Oscar nominee stars as aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy in La La Land writer/director Damien Chazelle's latest movie Babylon. In the NSFW first trailer that debuted Tuesday, Nellie excitedly proclaims that once she hits it big and makes a lot of money, she doesn't plan on wasting it on practical things like ... taxes.

"It's written in the stars: I am a star," she says. "If I had money, I would only spend it on things that were fun, you know? Not boring things like taxes. I just want for everyone to party forever."

Brad Pitt's character Jack Conrad, meanwhile, is at a different stage of his Hollywood career in the movie, which is set in 1920s Los Angeles when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> plays Jack Conrad and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in Babylon
Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

"What I do means something," he says at one point. Jean Smart's character tells him, "You thought this town needed you. It's bigger than you."

According to an official log line, the film is "a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess" that "traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood."

Chazelle recently told Vanity Fair that Pitt, 58, and Robbie, 32, found their fictional roles especially relatable. "Part of what was magical about working with them in these roles is that each of them felt like they were really able to make the performance the most personal thing they had done," he said.

Diego Calva plays Manny Torres and Jean Smart plays Elinor St. John in Babylon
Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

The director added, "Margot as a person has this — it's a very Australian sort of thing — brash, bold, hungry kind of edge to her that she was really able to tap into and do a lot of really fun things with."

Babylon's cast also includes Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon
Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Chazelle said this film is "definitely the hardest thing I've done." He explained, "Just the logistics of it, the number of characters, the scale of the set pieces, the span of time that the movie charts — it all conspired to make it particularly challenging, but it was a challenge that was pretty exciting to take on."

Babylon is in select theaters Dec. 25, then everywhere Jan. 6.

