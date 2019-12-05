WATCH: Margot Robbie's Bombshell Character Learns the Hard Way There's 'No Crying at Fox'

In her latest role, Margot Robbie takes on the challenges of working at Fox News during the Roger Ailes-era.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the upcoming Bombshell, the actress portrays Kayla, an employee of Fox News who finds herself struggling with harassment while its former CEO was in power.

“I can’t get fired. This is the only job I have ever wanted,” Kayla tells her producer, Jess Carr (Kate McKinnon). “I don’t want to be on TV, I want to be on Fox. My family, every day and every holiday, especially holidays, we watch Fox News, we’re like addicts.”

She adds, “Fox is how we do church!”

Jess attempts to alleviate her fears, saying, “Kayla, you’re not going to get fired.”

She adds, “No crying at Fox.”

Bombshell — which stars Charlize Theron as Kelly, Nicole Kidman ⁠as Gretchen Carlson, and Robbie as a fictional Fox News employee — tracks the fall of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), after Kelly and Carlson accuse him of sexual harassment.

The movie hits theaters on Dec. 13.