Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey 'Rocks,' Critics Rave: 'A Genuine Party Movie'

Margot Robbie‘s Birds of Prey may not be in theaters yet, but it’s already getting rave reviews from the critics who’ve seen it.

The film, which comes out on Feb. 7, stars Robbie as Harley Quinn after her breakup with the Joker and, on a ride to find herself, she joins a group of female superheroes on a mission to save a young girl from a crime lord, Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor.

Birds of Prey is the spinoff to 2016’s Suicide Squad, which saw Robbie star as Quinn — although it’s safe to say the indomitable character doesn’t pull any punches in this thrilling movie.

Critics shared their thoughts on Twitter after the film’s London premiere, with Los Angeles Times movie critic Katie Walsh writing, “#BirdsofPrey is a totally campy and brutal carnival ride; a colorful, chaotic and cheeky blast. FYC: Ewan MacGregor, Best Supporting Actor.”

IGN’s Terri Schwartz tweeted she couldn’t get enough of the action sequences, writing,” Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot. The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular,” while referencing a GIF of Robbie.

Film critic Courtney Howard tweeted, “#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection.@birdsofpreywb.”

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis tweeted, “#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food.”

Birds of Prey also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Chris Messina, Ali Wong, Steven Williams, Charlene Amoia and Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

Robbie told Nerdist this week she was motivated to make the film to bring more female characters to the spotlight.

“During Suicide Squad, when we would go to Comic-Con and such, I started to realize there was just such a huge fan base for Harley,” Robbie she recently told Nerdist. “Whilst I was researching the character I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that. I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!’ So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women?”

This led her to prioritize Birds of Prey since Gotham City Sirens features Catwoman and Poison Ivy, two characters fans already know pretty well from previous movies.

Winstead plays Huntress, Smollett-Bell is Black Canary and Perez is a Gotham City Police detective hunting down McGregor’s Black Mask.

“Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe,” Robbie added.

Birds of Prey is in theaters Feb. 7.