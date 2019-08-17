Margot Robbie is opening up about her quick rise in Hollywood.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 29, graces the cover of Vogue Australia‘s September issue which features an interview between Robbie and director Quentin Tarantino on her Hollywood experience.

The acclaimed director, 56, asks Robbie about her early roles as a Hollywood actress, noting that she jumped from project to project very quickly.

“From that one little piddly audition you got your first TV show?” Tarantino asked as Robbie recalled her Pan Am role, her first leading role on American television.

“All of a sudden I was shooting a pilot in New York City,” she shared. “Everything was so crazy. Before I knew it we’d done the pilot for Pan Am and there was a poster up in Times Square. I’d barely been there six months.”

Describing Hollywood as “magic,” Robbie and Tarantino also discussed the luck some have in the business.

“That’s how this town is,” the Pulp Fiction director said. “With some people, it can take 12 years to have any sort of movement; other people it takes six months. Or sometimes people have six months then it takes them 12 years to get to the next place.”

The I, Tonya star added, “There’s no specific timeline, I guess, and you’re right, that’s the magic of Hollywood. Everything can change so quickly. People often ask me what’s been the best part. I couldn’t say Wolf of Wall Street was better than my time on Neighbours and I couldn’t say that Z for Zachariah wasn’t as important to me as Tarzan. It’s all been so exciting.”

Robbie’s most recent role was playing Sharon Tate in Tarantino’s biggest opening film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As Tate, Robbie flits through the screen bringing to life one of cinema’s most beloved stars before her untimely death on August 9, 1969, at the hands of Charles Manson’s family. The actress revealed in the July issue of Vogue that playing the innocent and happy Tate was harder than some of her more intense roles, like her Oscar-nominated turn in I, Tonya.

“It was such a strange challenge,” she said. “I find it much easier to go dark and angry. With Tonya [Harding], I wanted to go really heavy, almost like she had weights on her feet. This time I was trying to do the reverse.”