Margot Robbie Says Being Married Is 'the Most Fun Ever': 'I Have a Responsibility' As a Wife

Margot Robbie can’t get enough of married life.

The Oscar nominee, 28, gushed about being married to screenwriter and producer Tom Ackerley in PORTER magazine’s Winter Escape issue in which she revealed the union made her “want to be better.”

“Being married is actually the most fun ever,” the star said. “Life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better.”

Robbie and Ackerley, 28, tied the knot in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Austraila’s Byron Bay. The two never announced their engagement prior to their wedding.

While the pair have been married for close to two years, the Mary Queen of Scots actress said she doesn’t like to spend too much time apart from Ackerley.

“Even if we both have to fly to a country in between where we both are for one night, we’ll do it and then fly back to work the next day,” she shared. “And we speak all day every day on the phone.”

Robbie met Ackerley in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise.

In May 2016, the actress told Vogue Ackerley was “the best-looking guy in London,” and gushed about how she fell for him.

“I was the ultimate single gal,” she explained. “The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me.”

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,’” she continued. “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.”

Robbie was given away by her mother and her three siblings were in attendance.

She confirmed her marriage in an Instagram post in which she showed off her wedding ring.

The actress is currently starring in Mary Queen of Scots, which is out Dec. 7. She is also portraying Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and in the untitled Roger Ailes film.

