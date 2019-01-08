Margot Robbie Is Officially Living in a Barbie World for New Live-Action Movie About Doll

It’s official: Margot Robbie will be checking out the plastic life.
The 28-year-old Australian actress is playing Barbie in an upcoming live-action movie produced by her LuckyChap Entertainment company along with husband Tom Ackerley, 29, and their production partner Josey McNamara.
“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie said in a press release. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.”
Robbie’s attachment to the film comes after Amy Schumer departed the project over scheduling conflicts in March 2017, Variety reported. Months later, Anne Hathaway was in talks to join the film as Barbie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Schumer wished Hathaway, 35, good luck on possibly stepping into the role with a selfie on Instagram, writing, “Hathaway smathaway. Jkjk she’s perfect!! Can’t wait to see it!”
WATCH: Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer And More Share The Movies They Could Watch Forever
Schumer’s version of the film would have centered on Barbie getting kicked out of the perfect world she lives in for not being perfect enough and finding her way in a real-world adventure.
The film’s release date has been pushed back to May 2020, according to EW.
RELATED: Amy Schumer Gives Anne Hathaway Props for Taking on Barbie Role: ‘She’s Perfect!’
Robbie just wrapped filming as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which covers Hollywood in the late 1960s. She’s next set to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the standalone Birds of Prey movie.
Robbie recently picked up a supporting actress SAG Awards nomination for starring as Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen of Scots opposite Saoirse Ronan. She was previously nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in 2018 for playing disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.