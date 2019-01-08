Margot Robbie Is Officially Living in a Barbie World for New Live-Action Movie About Doll

It’s official: Margot Robbie will be checking out the plastic life.

The 28-year-old Australian actress is playing Barbie in an upcoming live-action movie produced by her LuckyChap Entertainment company along with husband Tom Ackerley, 29, and their production partner Josey McNamara.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie said in a press release. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.”

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Miguel Villagran/Getty

Robbie’s attachment to the film comes after Amy Schumer departed the project over scheduling conflicts in March 2017, Variety reported. Months later, Anne Hathaway was in talks to join the film as Barbie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.