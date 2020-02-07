Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Snuggle Up on Rare Public Date Night

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley showed some rare PDA after a dinner date on Thursday.

The couple, who met in 2013 and married in 2016, were seen hanging outside Sushi Park in Los Angeles after grabbing dinner. Robbie, 29, and Ackerley, 30, were both dressed casually as they stayed close outside the restaurant, with Robbie clutching onto a notebook filled with papers.

The Australian actress and the British producer work closely together on their production company LuckyChap, and Robbie recently told an interviewer that they don’t often separate work and life — but that’s just how they like it.

“We don’t get as much downtime as we’d probably like, but we both really like what we do,” Robbie said on Australia’s The Project this week. “People say like, ‘You gotta leave work at work so you guys can have time’ — this is my mom talking by the way. My mom’s like, ‘You gotta have time for yourselves.”

Robbie laughed as she continued, “No, we also have a lot of time to chill. No, that’s a lie, we don’t have time to chill. But we have a lot of fun and we love what we do.”

The outing comes just days before Robbie is set to attend the 2020 Oscars, where she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her heart-wrenching role in Bombshell.

Founded in 2014, LuckyChap has several buzzworthy films and TV series under its belt, including Oscar winner I, Tonya, Birds of Prey (out now), the Hulu series Dollhouse starring Kat Dennings, and recent Sundance crowd-pleaser Promising Young Woman (in theaters April 17).

Although Robbie and Ackerley are now married, the four-person producing team — with friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamar — started out as friends and all lived together in the early days of LuckyChap. Robbie and Kerr grew up together on the Gold Coast in Australia. Ackerley and McNamara came into the mix when Robbie appeared in the World War II romantic drama Suite Française, on which Ackerley and McNamara served as assistant directors.

“It’s nice to be in business with people where I already know we’re going to do life together anyway,” Robbie told MovieMaker magazine recently of working with close friends and family.