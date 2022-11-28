Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Buy Christmas Tree on Casual Los Angeles Outing

The typically-private pair tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the set of the 2013 film Suite Française

By
Published on November 28, 2022 11:57 AM
*EXCLUSIVE* Westwood, CA - Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley get in the holiday spirits as they go shopping for two Christmas trees in Westwood
Photo: BACKGRID

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are getting into the holiday spirit!

The couple were seen out in Los Angeles shopping for their Christmas tree on Sunday.

The Barbie star, 32, wearing oversized khaki pants and a Prada sweater, carried a small tree to the couple's vehicle, while the English film producer, also 32, trailed behind in a hat and sunglasses. Robbie was also spotted carrying out a wooden reindeer to add to her holiday décor.

*EXCLUSIVE* Westwood, CA - Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley get in the holiday spirits as they go shopping for two Christmas trees in Westwood
BACKGRID

The typically-private pair, who first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, began dating the following year and tied the knot in 2016.

Now working side-by-side, they co-founded a production company alongside friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr in 2014. LuckyChap Entertainment has produced several films and television series including I, Tonya and Birds of Prey, both of which starred Robbie.

Robbie and Ackerley rarely discuss their relationship publicly, besides the occasional mention in interviews.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The self-confessed "massive massive Harry Potter nerd" spoke about her husband's involvement in the films during a 2020 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, 'Had you told me sooner we would've been married very quickly,' " Robbie joked of Ackerley's stint as an extra when he was a kid.

No longer in front of the camera, Ackerley is known to help settle his wife's nerves when she stars in a new project.

"I'm always nervous to start any job. I have this complete crisis of faith and think, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not even good at acting and I can't do this,' " she told the Daily Mirror in 2021. "Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband and I'm like, 'I don't think I can do this'. He says something like, 'You do this every time. You'll be fine.' "

