Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp and more costars posed for a celebratory photo together

Margot Robbie and Barbie Cast Smile Together in Behind-the-Scenes Photo: 'See You in Barbieland'

The Barbie cast is having a blast on set.

On Saturday, two actors from the upcoming comedy, Sharon Rooney and Hari Nef, shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram featuring star Margot Robbie plus director Greta Gerwig. Also pictured are costars America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and Ana Cruz Kayne.

"it's a wrap for the Doll! see you in Barbieland," Nef captioned the post. Meanwhile, Rooney wrote alongside the same photo on her page, "Barbie, a true gift."

Another cast member, Ariana Greenblatt, also tweeted on Friday about her last day filming for the movie.

"left barbie land today. what a special place to be in," wrote Greenblatt. "i love & respect every person on this film and i'm so excited for the world to see what we have created. (really see it;) off to start my new journey! don't forget to wear as much pink as you can in honor of Barbie."

The upcoming movie also stars Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and more.

Robbie celebrated her 32nd birthday on the Barbie set earlier this month. She was treated to a big pink Barbie doll cake with "Happy Birthday Barbie Margot!" written in icing. The actress was also seen walking on set with a big pink box of Trejo's Donuts under her arm and a pointed party hat dangling from her finger.