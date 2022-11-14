Margot Robbie Shoots Down Reports of Her Allegedly Crying Outside Cara Delevingne's House

Margot Robbie is setting the record straight about photos which some believe showed her crying in September outside the home of friend Cara Delevingne.

In the photos, shared by multiple outlets including the Daily Mail and Page Six, Robbie could be seen with her hands near her eyes and appearing distressed as she exited a residence in Los Angeles, then wheeled a suitcase toward a car before getting in.

While some reports said the 32-year-old Barbie actress was leaving the home of actress/model Delevingne, 30, Robbie told Vanity Fair for its December 2022/January 2023 issue that she simply had something in her eye — and the photos were not taken outside Delevingne's home.

When Robbie's mom called about the photos and asked if she and Delevingne were okay, Robbie told her, " 'First of all, yes and yes,' " she recalled to Vanity Fair.

" 'And second of all, I'm not at Cara's house — I'm outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I'm not crying!' " Robbie went on.

Instead, the Amsterdam actress said, "I had something in my eye."

"I'm trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn't get a hair outta my eye," Robbie explained.

The Suicide Squad costars are longtime friends, having even changed out of their gorgeous looks for the 2016 film's premiere into matching (personalized!) tracksuits for a London night out.

Robbie and Delevingne were snapped arm-in-arm in the royal-blue silk Chaos ensembles, which were monogrammed with each other's names on the front and the letters "SKWAD" on the back.

Robbie also said during her interview with Vanity Fair that she's no longer starring in a Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff film, which was first reported with her involvement back in 2020.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," she said.

The Hollywood Reporter first shared the news that Robbie would star in a new Pirates film back in June 2020. The project would've seen her reuniting with Christina Hodson, the screenwriter for Birds of Prey, who was also set to write the Pirates spinoff.

A rep for the Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.