Margot Robbie Shoots Down Reports of Her Allegedly Crying Outside Cara Delevingne's House

"I couldn't get a hair outta my eye," Margot Robbie explained of the photos in which some reported she appeared to be crying outside Cara Delevingne's home

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 01:40 PM
margot robbie, Cara Delevingne
Margot Robbie (L); Cara Delevingne. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Margot Robbie is setting the record straight about photos which some believe showed her crying in September outside the home of friend Cara Delevingne.

In the photos, shared by multiple outlets including the Daily Mail and Page Six, Robbie could be seen with her hands near her eyes and appearing distressed as she exited a residence in Los Angeles, then wheeled a suitcase toward a car before getting in.

While some reports said the 32-year-old Barbie actress was leaving the home of actress/model Delevingne, 30, Robbie told Vanity Fair for its December 2022/January 2023 issue that she simply had something in her eye — and the photos were not taken outside Delevingne's home.

When Robbie's mom called about the photos and asked if she and Delevingne were okay, Robbie told her, " 'First of all, yes and yes,' " she recalled to Vanity Fair.

" 'And second of all, I'm not at Cara's house — I'm outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I'm not crying!' " Robbie went on.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Instead, the Amsterdam actress said, "I had something in my eye."

"I'm trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn't get a hair outta my eye," Robbie explained.

The Suicide Squad costars are longtime friends, having even changed out of their gorgeous looks for the 2016 film's premiere into matching (personalized!) tracksuits for a London night out.

Robbie and Delevingne were snapped arm-in-arm in the royal-blue silk Chaos ensembles, which were monogrammed with each other's names on the front and the letters "SKWAD" on the back.

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie Posts a Rare Photo with Husband Tom Ackerley Before Hitting Oscars Red Carpet in Vintage Chanel

Robbie also said during her interview with Vanity Fair that she's no longer starring in a Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff film, which was first reported with her involvement back in 2020.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," she said.

The Hollywood Reporter first shared the news that Robbie would star in a new Pirates film back in June 2020. The project would've seen her reuniting with Christina Hodson, the screenwriter for Birds of Prey, who was also set to write the Pirates spinoff.

A rep for the Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere; THE PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL US 2003 JOHNNY DEPP
Margot Robbie Says She's No Longer Making Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff
MARGOT ROBBIE is WSJ. Magazine’s ENTERTAINMENT INNOVATOR of the year!!. photographed by Cass Bird
Margot Robbie Calls Herself a 'Masochist' When It Comes to Acting: 'I Can Always Find a Fifth Gear'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Eric Roberts attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie Is 'Going to Win an Academy Award' for 'Babylon', Raves Costar Eric Roberts
BARBIE Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
Margot Robbie and producer Tom Ackerley attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Margot Robbie's Husband? All About Tom Ackerley
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Adele Advised Her Against Making Passengers: 'I Should Have Listened'
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Adele Advised Her Against Making 'Passengers' : 'I Should Have Listened'
"Amsterdam" World Premiere
Margot Robbie Wows in White at 'Amsterdam' Premiere But Says Making Movies 'Isn't as Glamorous'
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerskate through Venice Beach while filming 'Barbie' in Los Angeles, California
Margot Robbie Says She Was 'Mortified' When 'Hundreds of People' Swarmed 'Barbie' Set in L.A.
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Teases Upcoming 'Barbie' Film: Fans 'Don't Have Any Idea What to Expect'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Margot Robbie attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.
Margot Robbie Explains Why a Police Officer Was the One to Call 'Wrap' on the Set of 'Amsterdam'
The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale as Augustus Landor in The Pale Blue Eye.
Christian Bale Investigates a Murder with Help from Edgar Allan Poe in 'The Pale Blue Eye' Trailer
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Margot Robbie Says Lady Gaga Will Be 'Incredible' in Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Kate McKinnon Says 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Epic' as She Recalls Going to College with Director Greta Gerwig
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Saoirse Ronan attends the press night performance of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" at The Almeida Theatre on October 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Saoirse Ronan Is 'Gutted' She Couldn't Be in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Due to Schedule Conflict
Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Have a 'Once Upon a Time' Reunion in 'Babylon' First Look Photos
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Says Her Kids Have No Idea She's Starring in 'Barbie' Film: 'They're Still Too Young'