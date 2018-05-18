Margot Kidder's Death at 69 Has Been 'Difficult' for Her Only Daughter

Margot Kidder’s family is speaking out days after the death of the Superman actress at 69.

The first public statement from her family comes from Chad Franscoviak, husband to Kidder’s only child, Maggie McGuane, according to the Associated Press.

“On Mother’s Day, my wife, Maggie McGuane, was brought by the Park County Coroner and Livingston Police Department into her mother Margot Kidder’s home following her death,” the statement said. “The experience has been difficult for her and she is choosing not to make public comment until after the findings of the Park County Coroner’s office have been released. We ask that you respect our family’s privacy during this sad time.”

Kidder died Sunday at her Montana home. Her cause of death has not been made public. Funeral arrangements for the Canadian-born actress are pending.

Margot Kidder Ron Galella, Ltd/WireImage

Kidder began her career in the late 1960s, but rose to fame in 1978 for her role as Lois Lane in Superman: The Movie opposite Christopher Reeve. She went on to reprise the part in the movie’s three sequels.

Following Superman, she starred in The Amityville Horror (1979), Heartaches (1981) and two more Superman movies. Kidder continued working in Hollywood through 2017, with her last film being The Neighborhood with Danny Aiello, Frank D’Angelo and Daniel Baldwin.

“She was a good human being and she had a heart of gold,” D’Angelo told PEOPLE. “Everybody on the set loved her. Everybody gravitated to her.”

Her struggle with bipolar disorder, which became highly publicized after a 1996 manic episode left her homeless for a time.

After receiving treatment, Kidder went on to become a lifelong advocate for mental health awareness. “She was completely open,” D’Angelo said of her struggles with mental health. “She was homeless and she didn’t regret that. To her that was an experience.”

Outside of acting, Kidder continued to be politically active throughout her later life. She was the Montana State Coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America as recently as 2009, and in 2011, she and dozens of other protestors were arrested while protesting the Keystone Pipeline.