Watch Margot Kidder's Sassy Screen Test as Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve's Superman

Many actresses tried out for the iconic role of Lois Lane in 1978’s Superman, but of course, only one got the part: Margot Kidder.

In memory of her death earlier this week, The Telegraph took a look back at how the memorable character came to life in Richard Donner’s version of the superhero story. Ann Archer, Stockyard Channing, Deborah Raffin and Lesley Ann Warren all went up for the part, but director Donner liked Kidder’s chemistry with Christopher Reeve, who played Superman, best.

Kidder died Sunday at her Montana home at age 69. Her cause of death remains unknown.

Following Superman, the Canada-born actress starred in The Amityville Horror (1979), Heartaches (1981) and two more Superman movies. Kidder continued working in Hollywood through 2017, with her last film being The Neighborhood with Danny Aiello, Frank D’Angelo and Daniel Baldwin.

Allstar/WARNER BROS/REX/Shutterstock

“She was a good human being and she had a heart of gold,” D’Angelo told PEOPLE. “Everybody on the set loved her. Everybody gravitated to her. ”

Baldwin also has fond memories of working with Kidder. “Margot and I have worked on a few films in the last five years; She was a member of the Frank D’Angelo acting troop,” he tells PEOPLE. “Long days shooting followed by private dinners with the cast were common place. My wife Robin and I often sat with Margot and listened to her husky voice tell us stories of her early acting years. A woman with a huge heart, infectious smile and a zest for life has left us. She will be missed. She was my friend.”