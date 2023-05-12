Margaret Qualley and Her Fiancé Jack Antonoff Have a Date Night at 'Sanctuary' Premiere

Margaret Qualley's new movie Sanctuary is in theaters May 19

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on May 12, 2023 11:24 AM
Jack Antonoff and Sarah Margaret Qualley The New York Premiere of NEONs "Sanctuary", The Metrograph, USA - 11 May 2023
Photo: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Margaret Qualley and her fiancé Jack Antonoff find sanctuary in each other!

On Thursday, Qualley, 28, and musician Antonoff, 39, stepped out for a date night at the New York City premiere of Qualley's new dark erotic comedy Sanctuary.

The actress was seen smiling for the camera with her arm around Antonoff at the Metrograph movie theater on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Qualley, the daughter of Hollywood stars Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, and Antonoff first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted kissing in Brooklyn.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff 'Sanctuary' film premiere, New York, USA - 11 May 2023
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The pair went public with their relationship when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon together in March 2022. In May 2022, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Qualley and Antonoff are engaged, days after Qualley appeared at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a diamond ring.

Maid and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star Qualley costars with Christopher Abbott in Sanctuary, which follows Abbot's character Hal's "attempts to end his long and secret relationship with Rebecca (Qualley)," per an official synopsis for the movie.

"A battle of wills ensues over the course of one incredibly fraught night, with both Rebecca and Hal struggling to keep the upper hand as the power dynamics swing wildly back and forth," the synopsis reads.

When the film's trailer released in April, director Zachary Wigon said in a press release that Qualley and Abbott, 37, were "at the top of my list" for lead roles in the film, which initially made its debut at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival.

"They're both young but they've already put together such exceptional bodies of work. Margaret read it and liked it, and we got together for a coffee in New York to talk about the film," Wigon said in a statement at the time.

"One of the first things I recall [Qualley] saying when we sat down was that the relationship between the characters reminded her a little bit of jazz," he added. "It was funny because I had been thinking about it in a similar way."

Sanctuary is in theaters May 19.

