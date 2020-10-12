Margaret Nolan, Goldfinger and A Hard Day's Night Actress, Dies at 76

Margaret Nolan, an actress and model celebrated for her roles in the 1964 classic films Goldfinger and A Hard Day's Night, has died. She was 76.

Nolan's son, Oscar Deeks, told Variety that the actress died on Oct. 5. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead), whom Nolan worked with on his upcoming film Last Night in Soho, was the first to announce the tragic news of Nolan's death on Twitter on Sunday.

"It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away," he wrote. "She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too."

"She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories," Wright added. "I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed."

Born on Oct. 2, 1943 in London, England, Nolan began her career as a model in the early 1960s going by the name Vicky Kennedy. She eventually reverted to her birth name and landed roles in numerous television shows, theater productions and films, including the Beatles film A Hard Day's Night and Goldfinger.

Although her role as Dink, James Bond's masseuse, in the 1964 spy film's title sequence was brief, Nolan went on to model the character's infamous gold bikini in posters, records and books. She also photographed for Playboy magazine's James Bond's Girls edition of November 1965.

In the 1970s, Nolan continued her acting career with roles in the Carry On films. She also appeared in the TV shows Q6, The Sweeney, and Last of the Summer Wine.

Image zoom Margaret Nolan in Goldfinger Kobal/Shutterstock

Image zoom Margaret Nolan Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Nolan stepped back from acting in the mid 1980s, only returning for 2011's The Power of Three, in which she portrayed Dame Margaret. During that time period, she moved to Spain and focused on a career in visual arts.

Her final acting role will be in Last Night in Soho, the Wright-directed psychological horror film that stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith. It is scheduled for release in April 2021.